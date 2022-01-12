$compute and $search in ASP.NET Core OData 8

The MSRA Media Computing (MC) group focuses on key research areas related to multimedia, including computer vision, audio, media compression and AI-based RTC Optimization. This description is especially for computer vision area. The researchers in MC group mainly conduct their research in three sub-areas: scene understanding, visual recognition, and visual media manipulation. Specifically, they tackle fundamental problems and promote applications including 2D/3D scene parsing, 3D reconstruction, 2D/3D object detection, video classification, video object segmentation, multi-view correspondence learning, and video enhancement and retouching. They sustain excellence in the academic area and also contribute our advanced techniques to Microsoft products, such as video background blur/replacement and together mode for virtual group meeting in Microsoft Teams. The group members have published many papers in top-tier conferences and journals in the recent years, e.g., CVPR, SIGGRAPH, ICCV, NIPS, AAAI, TPAMI, ACMMM etc.
