ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Search continues for new Cannabis Division director

By Josh Cozine The Trinity Journal
trinityjournal.com
 2 days ago

The county’s Cannabis Division staffing shortages, and how to alleviate them, continued to be the main point of cannabis talks over the two most recent county Board of Supervisors meetings. At the most recent board meeting Jan. 4, David Colbeck, temporary manager of the Cannabis Division, gave the...

www.trinityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourerie

Hagen History Center searching for next Executive Director

Hagen History Center searching for next Executive Director. More ARP funding will soon be available for downtown business owners. Erie Catholic Preparatory School names new president. What will the transition to 5G look like in PA?. 'Vaccines are safe': Biden discusses efforts to combat omicron. NewsNation Poll: Voters’ trust in...
ERIE, PA
fairfaxcounty.gov

Park Authority Names Director of Resource Management Division

The Fairfax County Park Authority announced the selection of Laura Grape as the new Director of the Resource Management Division (RMD). The appointment will be effective Feb. 12, 2022. The Park Authority’s Resource Management Division Director provides leadership, strategic direction and guidance to the division’s 200-plus merit and limited-term staff. Grape will focus on matters related to identification, preservation and interpretation of the cultural, natural and horticultural resources of Fairfax County and the Fairfax County Park Authority.
FAIRFAX, VA
illinoisnewsnow.com

Kewanee Mayor Gary Moore Discusses City Audit Results and the Search for a New Finance Director

The City of Kewanee is back on time with the audit of the City finances. The most recent audit of the City of Kewanee, conducted by independent firm Clifton, Larson, Allen, was presented to the City Council at the Monday, January 10th, 2022 meeting of the Kewanee City Council. Kewanee Mayor Gary Moore joined Wake Up Tri-Counties on Tuesday to say that the City of Kewanee is headed in a good direction with yearly audits now back on time. The news of the completion of the latest audit comes just as Randi Haley, an integral figure in getting the audit back on schedule and meeting the needed criteria for a good result, has announced that she is leaving her position. Mayor Moore credited Randi Haley with helping the City government get back on track and thanked her for her service. The City of Kewanee is actively seeking candidates for Finance Director as of last week. The Mayor also discussed some friction between the City of Kewanee and AFSCME over the creation of a new position overseeing the Public Works Department, a foreman. AFSCME filed a grievance with the City of Kewanee over the position and the Mayor says that he wants to hear exactly what the opposition to the position has to say.
KEWANEE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Supervisors#The Cannabis Division#Cannabis Rrb Division#Division Director#The Cannabis Department
clarksvillenow.com

Feedback sought in search for new CMCSS Director of Schools

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System School Board will be employing a new Director of Schools. A key part of this process is to provide everyone an opportunity to be heard. In December 2021, the CMCSS School Board commissioned the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) to assist...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Monitor

Senator will reintroduce bill to create Department of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

A New Jersey state senator wants to combine the state’s efforts to increase diversity across state agencies and businesses into a single department. Sen. Troy Singleton (D-Burlington) intends to reintroduce a measure to create a Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion that was introduced — but not advanced — in the final days of the […] The post Senator will reintroduce bill to create Department of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
BURLINGTON, NJ
alaskareporter.com

Juneau D.A. Angie Kemp named new director of State Criminal Division

Juneau District Attorney Angie Kemp has been named as director of the Alaska Department of Law’s Criminal Division, Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor announced today. Kemp is a Juneau native and career prosecutor who has been district attorney in Juneau since 2017. She takes over for Jack McKenna as Criminal Division Director. McKenna, of Anchorage, was recently appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy as a judge in the Anchorage Superior Court.
blogforarizona.net

Final Opinion: AZ Supreme Court Upholds Mask and Vaccine Mandates

Back in early November, the Arizona Supreme Court wasted little time after the ridiculous oral arguments from Republican state legislators that the legislature has the ultimate power to decide that it can do whatever it wants to do, however it wants to do it, without judicial review from the third branch of government. It was the ultimate distillation of GQP authoritarianism and the rejection of constitutional separation of powers.
ARIZONA STATE
Sentinel

Federal funds available locally

LEWISTOWN — Mifflin and Juniata counties would like to announce availability of federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program for Phase 39 and Phase ARPA-R. EFSP funds are Federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Act. Mifflin...
LEWISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

VA Designates Flexible Funding to Support Homeless Veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Veterans Affairs disbursed $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds, Dec. 21, 2021, to VA Medical Centers to provide critical and life-saving emergency assistance to Veterans experiencing homelessness or those enrolled in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program during the coronavirus pandemic.
HOMELESS
jeffcomo.org

Emergency Rental Assistance Program

We are excited to announce a new program for Jefferson County Residents. Jefferson County applied for this funding as part of the COVID-19 relief package that was approved by. Congress in December of 2020 and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is being offered in partnership with Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corporation (JFCAC). JFCAC will be the agency processing the ERAP applications.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy