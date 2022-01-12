Search continues for new Cannabis Division director

The City of Kewanee is back on time with the audit of the City finances. The most recent audit of the City of Kewanee, conducted by independent firm Clifton, Larson, Allen, was presented to the City Council at the Monday, January 10th, 2022 meeting of the Kewanee City Council. Kewanee Mayor Gary Moore joined Wake Up Tri-Counties on Tuesday to say that the City of Kewanee is headed in a good direction with yearly audits now back on time. The news of the completion of the latest audit comes just as Randi Haley, an integral figure in getting the audit back on schedule and meeting the needed criteria for a good result, has announced that she is leaving her position. Mayor Moore credited Randi Haley with helping the City government get back on track and thanked her for her service. The City of Kewanee is actively seeking candidates for Finance Director as of last week. The Mayor also discussed some friction between the City of Kewanee and AFSCME over the creation of a new position overseeing the Public Works Department, a foreman. AFSCME filed a grievance with the City of Kewanee over the position and the Mayor says that he wants to hear exactly what the opposition to the position has to say.

KEWANEE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO