WESTVILLE, NJ — PrimoHoagies closed out 2021 with a bang, with 19 new franchise agreements including the brand’s big Texas debut with eight locations signed in that state alone. PrimoHoagies will also continue to expand its presence in Colorado adding five locations, in addition to five new franchises in North Jersey and one in suburban Philadelphia. These signed agreements brought the total number of new secured locations to 61 in 2021.

WESTVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO