Detroit, MI

Joanne Shaw Taylor on burnout, living in Detroit, and having a Harry Potter Christmas

By Polly Glass
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn balance, Joanne Shaw Taylor needed a break. Having played professionally since she was 16, touring non-stop from the age of 21, the Black Country native found herself looking at a very different life after March 2020. “I’ve done one show since then, which was a private party for...

HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

A 'Masked Singer' Star Left “Very Upset” and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
CMT

Tom T. Hall Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner Reveals

Tom T. Hall, a Country Music Hall of Famer and beloved member of the songwriting community, wrote "Harper Valley PTA" and more. Wednesday The Williamson County, Tennessee Medical Examiner’s report revealed Hall committed suicide. The report, conducted by Samuel Smith M.D., says that Hall “had sustained an apparent self-inflicted...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Whiskey Riff

Ted Nugent Blasts Rock Hall Of Fame: “Why Don’t We Go Down To Chuck Berry’s Grave & Piss On It”

If one thing for certain, it’s that Ted Nugent is one of the most intriguing individuals on this planet. A rock and roll legend, an avid outdoorsmen, with an unfiltered mouth and an absolutely buckwild personality (despite being completely sober), he’s probably a deserving candidate for the Dos Equis “Most interesting man in the world” commercial.
MUSIC
Deadline

James Mtume Dies: Grammy Winning Songwriter, Chart-Topping Group Leader Was 76

James Mtume, a percussionist who performed in Miles Davis’ seminal fusion band from 1971 to 1975 and later had hits with his own eponymous group, has died at the age 76. The daughter of Mtume’s late creative partner Reggie Lucas, Lisa Lucas, took to Twitter this morning to confirm the passing of the musician. “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now....
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Comedian Bob Saget Dead at 65, Found in Orlando Hotel Room

5:59 PM PT -- Bob's longtime friend and costar John Stamos just tweeted the following, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." 5:03 PM PT -- The Orange County...
ORLANDO, FL
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC

