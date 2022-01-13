ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Bitcoin rise to a record-high in 2022?

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin could see such a big rise that it breaks previous records. What happened: Bitcoin, one of the most valuable and popular cryptocurrencies, has seen a major drop-off in recent weeks, falling to below $40,000, per Fortune. This is after the crypto coin spent...

