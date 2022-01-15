Iowa DPS identify man shot in Sergeant Bluff incident

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Iowa Department of Public Safety have released more information on the Sergeant Bluff incident.

According to the release by the Iowa DPS, the man was identified as Michael Scott Meredith, 35, of Sergeant Bluff.

Investigation is still ongoing.

UPDATE: Iowa’s Department of Criminal Investigation has released a press release commenting on the incident.

In the release, they state that shortly before 6:00 p.m. two Woodbury County Deputies responded to a call at Woodford Mobile Home Park in Sergeant Bluff for a report of a burglary. A witness directed the deputies to a white male that was trying to force his way into a trailer home.

After making contact with the man, authorities said the suspect advanced toward the deputies with a tire iron in his hand. One of the deputies tried to fire their taser, but it was ineffective.

After being struck with the tire iron, the second deputy fired their firearm, hitting the suspect. The suspect was then taken to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City where he died as a result of the wound.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

The deputy who was assaulted was transported to Unity Point hospital in Sioux City for the injuries they sustained. The deputy has since been released from the hospital and is currently on administrative leave following standard procedure.

The name of the suspect will not be released until a later date.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested to investigate the shooting. The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Bluff Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting the investigation.

This investigation is still ongoing.

