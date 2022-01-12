Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act passes senate committee

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Wednesday, the Senate Public Health and Education Committee passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. This comes after a voter approved initiative was struck down last year by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Senate Bill 2095 would allow a person with a marijuana prescription to obtain up to 3.5 grams of the substance per day.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said that amount is too large and he believes it would lead to widespread recreational use of the drug. He wants legislators to revise the bill.

The bill is expected to be taken up on the Senate floor on Thursday, January 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.