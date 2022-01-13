High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 08:19:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-12 20:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Flash flooding possible starting Thursday, followed by windy conditions Thursday night through Friday A low pressure system embedded within the South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ), as well as the SPCZ itself, could produce hazardous conditions for the territory Thursday through Friday. The main threat from this pattern is flash flooding, though winds are anticipated to reach advisory levels of 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts for Thursday night through Friday. Possible impacts from flash flooding include: flooding in flood- prone and low-lying areas, overflowing of streams, possible landslides, and runoffs. Possible impacts from the aforementioned winds include: risk of unsecured items being blown around, downed tree branches and shallow root trees, possible downed power lines and phone lines, and rough conditions for mariners as well as high surfs for beachgoers.
