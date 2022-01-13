ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-12 13:01:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-13 01:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 13:01:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-13 09:30:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible WHERE...All islands of American Samoa WHEN...Thursday through Friday Night IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall may cause flooding on roadways and properties and overflowing of streams. Landslides are also possible. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The South Pacific Convergence zone (SPCZ) moving across the territory Thursday through the weekend will bring the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms across the islands. Nofo Va`ava`aia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 918 Po Aso Lulu Ianuari 12 2022 ...O LOO FA`AAUAU LE NOFO VA`AVA`AIA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA ASO TOFI E OO I LE PO O LE ASO FARAILE MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e ono mafua mai i le tetele o timuga mai i fetaulaiga o savili i Pasefika i Saute. NOFOAGA...mo Amerika Samoa TAIMI...Aso Tofi e oo i le po o le Aso Faraile AAFIAGA...O le tetele o timuga e ono mafua ai lologa ma tafega, faapea sologa. FA`AMATALAGA FA`AOPOOPO...O loo aga`i mai i luga o le atunu`u Fetaula`iga o Savili i le Pasefika i Saute i le Aso Tofi ma o le a faatupula`ia ai le tetele o timuga ma faititili. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa, o le ono faatupula`ia lea o le tetele o timuga, tafega ma lologa, fa`apea sologa mai i mauga po o eleelee, ona o uiga louloua o le tau. E tatau ona tapena ma faalogologo i le leitio mo tala o le tau, ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo se lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 20:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the dangerous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will be highest on exposed west facing beaches.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 08:19:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-12 09:30:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A FLASH FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR AMERICAN SAMOA The South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) will move across the islands Thursday through at least Friday. This will increase the potential for flash flooding across the territory. This will be the final Hydrologic Outlook issued for this event. Additional hydrologic threat information will be covered by the flash flood watch, and any flash flood warning and advisories we may issue. Please keep up to date with our latest forecast information through our website at weather.gov/ppg, local media, social media, or NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 21:18:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-13 06:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Flash flooding possible starting Thursday, followed by windy conditions Thursday night through Friday A low pressure system embedded within the South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ), as well as the SPCZ itself, could produce hazardous conditions for the territory Thursday through Friday. The main threat from this pattern is flash flooding, though winds could reach advisory levels of 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts for Thursday night through Friday. Possible impacts from flash flooding include: flooding in flood- prone and low-lying areas, overflowing of streams, possible landslides, and runoffs. Possible impacts from the aforementioned winds include: risk of unsecured items being blown around, downed tree branches and shallow root trees, possible downed power lines and phone lines, and rough conditions for mariners as well as high surfs for beachgoers.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 15:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 13:01:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-13 03:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Manua A FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 3 AM SST WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from thunderstorms moving over the Manu`a Islands. WHERE...Ofu, Olosega, and Ta`u. WHEN...Through 3 AM SST IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of American Samoa through Friday night. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1157 PO ASO LULU IANUARI 12 2022 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 3 AM SST MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai i faititili o loo agai i luga le atunuu. NOFOAGA...Ofu, Olosega, ma Ta`u. TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 3 AM SST AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FA`AMATALAGA FA`AOPOOPO...E tumau le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa mo Amerika Samoa atoa seia oo atu i le po Aso Faraile. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 20:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, so stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the dangerous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will be highest on exposed west facing beaches.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-13 01:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-14 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Diego County Beaches. * WHEN...Through 1 AM PST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 07:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Orofino, Grangeville Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST /9 AM PST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Montana and central and north central Idaho. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST /9 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 20:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Orange County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions..
ENVIRONMENT

