High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 01:51:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-12 14:00:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Increasing threat of Flash Flooding starts today through the weekend for all islands of American Samoa The South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) to the south of the territory will move over the islands late this afternoon. As model data projects a few low-level pressure systems to develop within the SPCZ, this will increase the likelihood of numerous to widespread showers, heavy at times with embedded thunderstorms, across the islands over an extended period of time. The expected long-duration of rainfall and intensity across the territory will produce flooding impacts along roadways and low- lying areas as well as landslides. Heavy downpours will also cause rapidly rising waters in ditches and drainages, leading to the overflowing of streams. Further hydrologic threat information will be covered by flash flood watches, warnings and advisories as conditions warrant. Please continue to monitor our website at www.weather.gov/ppg and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information. You may also see occasional updates on our social media pages.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO