UTHSC Advisory Board approves proposal to hold tuition flat for 2023 academic year

By Christin Yates
The Daily Memphian
 12 hours ago

The advisory board to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) on Wednesday, Jan. 12, decided not to raise tuition for the 2023 academic year for all programs at all campuses, for both in-state and out-of-state students.

Anthony Ferrara, UTHSC senior vice chancellor for finance, said there are no proposed budget cuts and that “holding the line on tuition helps keep the university competitive with its peers.”

This decision comes after tuition was also unchanged for the 2022 academic year.

“The Health Science Center proposes a general tuition rate increase of 0% for all programs,” according to the motion. “Campus leadership prefers to maintain a 0% increase with the anticipation of incremental operating fund support from the State as recommended by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.”

Pending the level of operating support included in Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed budget, which will be presented in early February, UTHSC will review the options with the Advisory Board, and, if necessary, present an alternative tuition plan at its May meeting with the full budget.

Also during the meeting, Dr. Peter F. Buckley, MD, was introduced as the 11th chancellor of the UTHSC. His appointment is effective Feb. 1, 2022.

“The pandemic has proven how incredibly important and noble our mission is and yet how much more work we need to do to redouble our efforts in the workforce and to have a diverse workforce that represents the demographics of the great state of Tennessee,” Buckley said.

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

