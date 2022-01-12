McGregor ISD closes campuses due to outbreak of COVID-19 cases

The McGregor Independent School District announced it will be closing its campuses until Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The school district said the outbreak has significantly impacted the Food Service Department. Additionally, the McLennan County Health Department made the recommendation to close the school to prevent further spread within classrooms.

"We simply don't have enough personnel to prepare meals for everyone in the district," said Mcgregor ISD. "Effective January 13, the district will cease on-campus instruction and all school-related and extra-curricular activities. Classes and activities will resume Tuesday, January 18."

The district said the 2021-2022 school calendar was developed with "extra" days of instruction, in anticipation of possible closures such as this. Two of these days will be used for the closure, and the district said it will not transition to remote instruction.

"It is our hope that everyone will use this break to rest and recuperate and that we will re-open on Tuesday with a dramatic reduction in our positive case count," said McGregor ISD.