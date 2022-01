With the development of smartphones, our entertainment choices have become more and more diversified, and mobile games have ushered in a wave of rapid development with good wind. Even though the development of the mobile game industry has slowed down in recent years, it is still a treasure to be unearthed. The rich game categories such as SLG and RPG are dazzling. According to the “2022 China Game Industry Trend and Potential Analysis Report” released by Gamma Data, the compound annual growth rate of the SLG head market has exceeded 25% in recent years. In 2021, the size of the SLG head market will increase to nearly 20 billion, nearly doubling from 2017.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO