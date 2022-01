All low-income residents in California, regardless of immigration status, would be eligible for the state’s Medicaid coverage under Governor Gavin Newsom’s state budget proposal.The governor’s proposed $286bn state budget includes $614m to expand Medi-Cal eligibility for all residents, which could make the state the first to expand healthcare coverage for all residents, and the first in the country to attempt universal health coverage for all its residents.“California is poised to be … the first state in the country to achieve universal access to health coverage,” the governor announced at a press conference on 10 January.Immigrants ages 26 and younger became...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO