Adrian Wilson top candidate to become New York Giants general manager

On the field, Adrian Wilson was among the top safeties in the NFL during his brilliant 12-year career, all with the Arizona Cardinals.

Wilson, 42, recorded 27 interceptions during a career that led to five Pro Bowl appearances. Since retiring following the 2012 season, the North Carolina native has turned his attention to player personnel matters.

Wilson is currently the Cardinals’ vice president of player personnel under general manager Steve Keim and has played a huge role in returning the organization to relevance.

It’s led to Adrian Wilson being a hot name as multiple teams search for a new general manager. Following the retirement of David Gettleman , that reportedly includes the New York Giants.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Wilson is one of two favorits to land the big-time gig in Jersey.

This report also concludes that the Giants’ brass plans to hire a general manager before finding a replacement for recently-fired head coach Joe Judge , who was let go on Tuesday following two disastrous seasons in that role. Said general manager will oversee the hiring process.

Adrian Wilson as hot general manager candidate

Nov. 25, 2012; Glendale, AZ, USA: Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson against the St. Louis Rams at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson is in his seventh season with Arizona’s scouting department and his first season as vice president of pro personnel. Previously, he served as the team’s director of pro scouting for two seasons.

During this time, the Cadinals have found some real diamonds in the draft. That includes the likes of cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson as well as wide receiver Rondale Moore.

There’s a reason why Wilson is being considered by multiple teams. He’s highly respected around the NFL world. He’s seen as a potential big-time player personnel head moving forward.

How would hiring Adrian Wilson impact New York Giants head coach search?

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

First-time general managers tend to bring in those who they have worked with in the past to coach. This relationship tends to create a solid dynamic in that the two are in lock step when it comes to roster building philosophies.

When it comes to Wilson, that could include current Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. He served as he Denver Broncos’ head coach from 2017-18, posting an 11-21 record in the process. Joseph is a highly respected defensive mind.

There’s also a darn good chance current Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich becomes a top-end candidate for the Giants’ head coach job. He worked with Adrian Wilson in Arizona over several seasons and is seen as one of the hottest names of the cycle .

Either way we spin it, hiring Wilson would represent a dramatic change of philosophy within the Giants’ organization — one that is desperately needed following a fifth consecutive non-playoff season.

