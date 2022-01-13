ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adrian Wilson top candidate to become New York Giants general manager

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 12 hours ago

On the field, Adrian Wilson was among the top safeties in the NFL during his brilliant 12-year career, all with the Arizona Cardinals.

Wilson, 42, recorded 27 interceptions during a career that led to five Pro Bowl appearances. Since retiring following the 2012 season, the North Carolina native has turned his attention to player personnel matters.

Wilson is currently the Cardinals’ vice president of player personnel under general manager Steve Keim and has played a huge role in returning the organization to relevance.

It’s led to Adrian Wilson being a hot name as multiple teams search for a new general manager. Following the retirement of David Gettleman , that reportedly includes the New York Giants.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Wilson is one of two favorits to land the big-time gig in Jersey.

This report also concludes that the Giants’ brass plans to hire a general manager before finding a replacement for recently-fired head coach Joe Judge , who was let go on Tuesday following two disastrous seasons in that role. Said general manager will oversee the hiring process.

Related: Top New York Giants GM candidates

Adrian Wilson as hot general manager candidate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8xJu_0dk8Yvyw00
Nov. 25, 2012; Glendale, AZ, USA: Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson against the St. Louis Rams at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson is in his seventh season with Arizona’s scouting department and his first season as vice president of pro personnel. Previously, he served as the team’s director of pro scouting for two seasons.

During this time, the Cadinals have found some real diamonds in the draft. That includes the likes of cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson as well as wide receiver Rondale Moore.

There’s a reason why Wilson is being considered by multiple teams. He’s highly respected around the NFL world. He’s seen as a potential big-time player personnel head moving forward.

Related: Top New York Giants head coach candidates

How would hiring Adrian Wilson impact New York Giants head coach search?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8OLE_0dk8Yvyw00
Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

First-time general managers tend to bring in those who they have worked with in the past to coach. This relationship tends to create a solid dynamic in that the two are in lock step when it comes to roster building philosophies.

When it comes to Wilson, that could include current Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. He served as he Denver Broncos’ head coach from 2017-18, posting an 11-21 record in the process. Joseph is a highly respected defensive mind.

There’s also a darn good chance current Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich becomes a top-end candidate for the Giants’ head coach job. He worked with Adrian Wilson in Arizona over several seasons and is seen as one of the hottest names of the cycle .

Either way we spin it, hiring Wilson would represent a dramatic change of philosophy within the Giants’ organization — one that is desperately needed following a fifth consecutive non-playoff season.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Cardinals

Adrian Wilson Getting Attention As Potential GM Candidate

The news came out Monday night, not surprisingly, that Adrian WIlson had a potential suitor. The Cardinals vice president of pro personnel and Ring of Honor member for his starring role as a safety for the franchise had been targeted by the New York Giants -- who were asking permission to interview Wilson -- about their vacant general manager job. It just so happened that Wilson just talked about possibly becoming a GM at some point on a recent episode of "The Dave Pasch Podcast."
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants’ GM search - Giants request interview with Adrian Wilson, Cardinals VP of pro personnel

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have requested an interview with Adrian Wilson, the Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel. Wilson first entered the NFL in 2001 when he was drafted by the Cardinals with the 64th overall pick. He was with the Cardinals until 2012, when he signed a 3-year contract with the New England Patriots. Wilson tore his Achilles in 2013 and was released from the Patriots in 2014.
NFL
NBC Sports

Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris, Ryan Poles set for Giants G.M. interviews

The Giants plan to hire a General Manager before moving onto finding Joe Judge’s replacement as the team’s head coach and the search process will pick up steam over the next two days. As noted on Tuesday, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen will be the first up to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
raleighnews.net

Giants interview Cardinals' Adrian Wilson for GM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Adrian Wilson today became the second candidate to interview for the Giants' vacant general manager position. Wilson spoke with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara this afternoon by videoconference. The initial interviews with candidates are being conducted remotely.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Could Reportedly Hire Fired NFL Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys could end up experiencing significant coaching staff turnover this off-season. Luckily for them, several recently-fired NFL head coaches are looking for work. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to get plenty of interest from teams currently without a head coach. That would be the Broncos, Bears,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Byron York
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

Deshaun Watson was hoping to go to the Dolphins at some point, but that doesn’t look to be happening now. The Dolphins have fired Brian Flores despite them going 8-1 to finish the season after starting out 1-7. Flores even had the team in a playoff spot going into Week 17 before being eliminated that same week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Buccaneers#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Nfl Media#Favorits#Gm#The St Louis Rams#Cadinals
thefocus.news

Who is Brian Flores’ wife Jennifer Duncan as Miami Dolphins fire head coach?

The Dolphins head coach has been fired from his position after three years. As he leaves the team we find out more about Brian Flores’ wife Jennifer Duncan. Brian Flores has been sacked by the Miami Dolphins after three years as head coach. The news came just 12 hours after Flores coached the team to a 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Carson Wentz News

The Indianapolis Colts went all in on Carson Wentz last offseason, trading away a 2022 conditional second-round pick that’ll now become a first-pound pick. That being said, he’s not guaranteed the starting job next season. When asked if Wentz would be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022, Colts...
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Adrian Peterson, 7 teams, 15 years, says 1 month with Seahawks was his best NFL experience

Adrian Peterson has been with seven teams over 15 NFL seasons. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has played in 184 regular-season games plus five playoff games. Peterson played in just one game with the Seahawks. A lower-back injury sidelined him the final five games of the season. He spent only one of his 176 months in the league with Seattle after signing onto its practice squad Dec. 1.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy