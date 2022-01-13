Genshin Impact: The best characters for Calamity Queller

Without a doubt, the Xbox Series X is a revelation in console gaming. While its predecessor, the Xbox One, gravely fell behind the rival PlayStation 4 in terms of exclusivity, graphical resolution, pricing, and sales, Microsoft's foray into the new generation of gaming has helped the company regain ground against Sony with the Series X|S not only prioritizing power and performance, but also building upon consumer-friendly innovations such as Xbox GamePass and extensive backwards compatibility. While new Xbox consoles have also experienced the same supply issues as the rival PS5, it hasn't been quite as difficult to find. By any metric used to measure quality, the newest Xbox consoles are up to scratch.
Comments / 0