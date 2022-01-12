ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-U.S. pig slaughtering hits five-month low as Omicron spreads

By Tom Polansek
Reuters
Reuters
 12 hours ago

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on bargain buying on Wednesday, traders said, though U.S. pig slaughtering sank to its lowest level since August as rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant hit meat plants.

Live cattle and feeder cattle futures slumped as traders remain concerned that the highly contagious variant is causing more staffing shortages, limiting livestock slaughtering.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States have increased by about 33% and deaths are up by about 40% from a week earlier, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Meatpacking, an early epicenter of the pandemic in 2020, is among the sectors being disrupted by the surge in cases.

Processors slaughtered an estimated 433,000 hogs on Wednesday, a five-month low that is down 12% from a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Processors slaughtered an estimated 114,000 cattle, down about 3% from last year, the agency said.

CME February lean hogs ended up 1 cent at 78.850 cents a pound in a rebound from a one-month low reached on Tuesday, which was the third consecutive day of losses.

The USDA, in a monthly crop report, trimmed its U.S. pork production estimates for 2021 and 2022 because of a slower pace of slaughtering. The U.S. pig supply has tightened over the past year and slaughterhouses have been forced to slow line speeds.

The USDA lowered its 2022 pork production forecast by 0.3% from December to 27.53 billion pounds.

“Slower expected hog slaughter in the second half of the year more than offsets higher slaughter expectations in the first and second quarters,” the USDA said.

CME February live cattle futures settled down 1.100 cents at 136.575 cents per pound. March feeder cattle futures ended 1.325 cents weaker at 165.025 cents per pound.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Oil holds near $85/bbl on stronger demand prospects

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied near 2-month highs on Thursday, with Brent crude trading near $85 a barrel buoyed by expectations that a strong economic recovery will boost demand, but rising U.S. inventories and high inflation capped gains. Brent crude futures gained 15 cents, or 0.2%, to...
TRAFFIC
KTVL

Beef, pork and poultry prices keep rising, but who's profiting?

REDDING, Calif. — Meat prices are still going up and President Biden is proposing ways to lower the farm-to-table cost. Local farmers and officials nationwide seem to agree on the issue. “For too long, we have seen the multinational meatpackers suck out all of the wealth of rural America...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

What $6 Corn Means for the Cattle Market

When it comes to understanding markets, it's far too costly to look at things from a simple, singular perspective. What may be good for today could be the dismay of tomorrow, and what seems supportive long term usually comes as bitter pill to swallow today. When it comes to weathering the blows of the market, it's vital to understand that there is always a long- and short-term game being played, and both are inherently important to understand. While Tuesday's advancement to $6.00 per bushel corn came as a heavy load to bear, there could be some good that comes from the corn's expensive price tag.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Business
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
wisfarmer.com

Cattle groups call on USDA to ban Brazilian beef imports after failure to report BSE

Several U.S. cattle industry groups have asked Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to suspend beef imports from Brazil, based on Brazil’s repeated failures to report outbreaks of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) which is also called mad cow disease. Brazil has a history of failing to report such outbreaks in a...
foodsafetynews.com

USDA issues public alert on dozens of Chinese meat and poultry products

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for an undetermined amount of 43 imported meat and poultry products from China. A recall was not requested because FSIS has been unable to identify and contact the importers. The total amount of ineligible product is undetermined because the investigation is ongoing.
AGRICULTURE
austinnews.net

U.S. mobilized on multiple fronts to cope with Omicron spread

The Omicron variant will infect "just about everybody" regardless of vaccination status, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday. But those who have been vaccinated will "very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well," and avoid hospitalization and death. Fauci told a Senate hearing that the unvaccinated...
U.S. POLITICS
mining.com

Nickel price hits highest in a month with inventories close to record lows

The nickel price rose on Monday to their highest level in more than one month, with inventories hovering close to record lows. The most actively traded February nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading up 2.5% at 154,840 yuan ($24,300.06) a tonne. Earlier in the session, prices rose to 155,160 yuan, the highest since November 25.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Pig#Livestock#Slaughter#Omicron#Cme
raleighnews.net

Virus-hit Tianjin ensures necessity supply amid control of Omicron spread

TIANJIN, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality which has witnessed the latest COVID-19 resurgence has launched an emergency response mechanism to guarantee the supply of daily necessities. According to the Tianjin municipal bureau of commerce, local authorities have mobilized major wholesale suppliers, supermarkets and vegetable markets to add...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

UK diners slump after Omicron hit, staff absences hit record

LONDON (Reuters) -British restaurant reservations slumped last week when a wave of COVID-19 cases was near its peak, while COVID-related staff absences hit a record high, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday. The figures underscored the impact of a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SKIFT

U.S. Hotel Unemployment Hits New Pandemic Low for a Bad Reason

The industry unemployment rate may be falling, but it isn’t for the reason hotel owners would like. The U.S. hotel industry unemployment rate is finally pacing with the national average, but this doesn’t mean jobs are getting filled. American hotels only added 6,600 jobs last month, according to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ShareCast

UK service sector growth eases to 10-month low amid Omicron

Growth in the UK services sector eased to a 10-month low in December as the Omicron Covid variant took its toll, according to a survey released on Thursday. The IHS Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers’ index fell to 53.6 from 58.5 in November, hitting its lowest level since February. Still, it remained above the 50.0 mark that separates contraction from expansion.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ShareCast

UK construction growth hits three-month low in December

Growth in the UK construction sector hit a three-month low in December amid disruption from the Omicron variant, according to a survey released on Friday. The IHS/Markit CIPS construction purchasing mangers’ index fell to 54.3 from 55.5 in November, but remained above the 50.0 mark that separates contraction from expansion. Some survey respondents said tighter pandemic restrictions and rising Covid cases had acted as a brake on recovery, especially in the commercial sector.
CONSTRUCTION
Reuters

RPT-PREVIEW-Investors ready for U.S. earnings as inflation worries run high

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. companies will post results in the coming weeks on the final quarter of 2021 as investors worry about inflation’s impact on earnings and pressure on the Federal Reserve to speed up the timeline for kicking off interest rate hikes. The concerns, along with caution tied to the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant, have driven a recent market sell-off, led by Nasdaq and shares of technology and other big growth companies that have benefited from low interest rates.
BUSINESS
Mashed

What Biden's New Meat Production Plan Means For Your Next Grocery Trip

If you're seeing meatless Mondays increasing in popularity recently, it's probably not just because more people are going vegan. A more likely cause may be that consumers nearly have to mortgage their house to pay for a pack of rib eyes. America's meat industry has taken some hard hits since the onset of the pandemic, and consumers' wallets are paying the price. There is hope on the horizon for carnivores, however, as the Biden-Harris Administration has put a plan into action to improve the meat market.
AGRICULTURE
foodmanufacturing.com

Health Alert for Imported Meat and Poultry Products from China

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for an undetermined amount of imported meat and poultry products from China. A recall was not requested because FSIS has been unable to identify and contact the importers. The total amount of ineligible product is undetermined because the investigation is ongoing.
AGRICULTURE
People

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit New High as Omicron Continues to Spread in U.S.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have climbed to a record high, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Data from DHHS shows that 145,982 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NPR reports. The number marks a new high in hospitalizations, according to NPR, and breaks a record previously set last January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
agfax.com

USDA: Weekly National Peanut Prices

The following prices are effective from Wednesday 01/05/22 at 12:01 am Eastern Time until midnight Tuesday 01/11/22. The next announcement is scheduled for Tuesday 01/11/22 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time. * $424.89 per ton for Runner peanuts. * $413.05 per ton for Spanish peanuts. * $427.70 per ton for Valencia...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

274K+
Followers
266K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy