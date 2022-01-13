ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia’s governor continues to feel “unwell” after testing positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —

Gov. Justice continues to experience moderate symptoms which continue to make him feel unwell. His course of monoclonal antibody treatment was received well.

Gov. Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19; Feels ‘extremely unwell’

Throughout the course of the day today, Gov. Justice was in constant communication with his Chief of Staff and office staff to ensure that several major economic announcements were made and his unprecedented State of the State message was delivered on time.

The Governor’s second confirmatory PCR test last night was positive. First Lady Cathy Justice is still negative. Gov. Justice’s office staff all tested negative today.

The Governor continues to be treated by several physicians, including Dr. Clay Marsh, MD, the State COVID-19 Czar.

Babydog is showing no signs of illness and maintains her healthy appetite.


WTRF- 7News

