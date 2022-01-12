ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, Exercise Can Help With Anxiety — Sometimes

Cover picture for the articleFor people with an anxiety disorder, exercise is often touted as a miracle cure for managing symptoms. And, in some ways, it is. There’s a growing body of research that suggests working up a sweat and moving your body can help you both cope with (and prevent) anxiety. It can be...

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
Best vitamins for depression

Mental health conditions are serious issues that we should focus on. However, we choose to ignore them. Depression – a mood disorder is common amongst people. Depression is termed in different ways. Some call it a major depressive disorder, and some clinical depression. When people have depression, they do...
The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
The Best Diet For Inflammation

All year, the health and wellness industry hasn’t been able to stop talking about inflammation and the impact it’s having on rising levels of chronic illness. I don’t mean the kind of inflammation that happens when you burn a hand or slice a finger. I mean longterm, lasting inflammation that has no obvious site of trauma or cause for concern. The problem with this kind of inflammation is that when left unaddressed, it begins to have a lasting impact on the cells in the body.
How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
How to keep your brain in tip-top condition and prevent 'cognitive decline'

Researchers at Columbia University studied the risk factors associated with a decline in cognitive health. These declines can include brain fog, memory loss and dementia. The risk factors include a person's education, exercise levels and genetic makeup. About two in ten people over the age of 65 have mild cognitive...
If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
10 Best Principles and Exercises to Heal and Strengthen Shoulders

These principles and exercises to heal and strengthen shoulders will help to cure and prevent aches and pains in your body. Principles and Exercises to Heal and Strengthen Shoulders. Each exercise is chosen by Marcus Filly. He explains further “Whether it’s kipping pull-ups in CrossFit or bench presses in powerlifting,...
4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
Ditching the diet – how I learned to accept the body I have

Every January, the same old battle cry: this will be the year that I get thin. Last January, I did a week-long juice cleanse, and the year before that, I fasted for three days. It wasn’t quite nil by mouth, but almost. At the time, I told myself the science interested me (the fervour with which fasting evangelists assure you that a few days without food can reset your microbiome or stave off cellular ageing is compelling enough to make you ignore the health warnings). Really, though, what I wanted was rapid weight loss, minimum one dress size.
Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
Reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia easily

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Fibromyalgia is a debilitating illness where the person suffering from it experiences widespread pain all over the body. This is a condition that is very difficult to diagnose and it has a long list of symptoms.
