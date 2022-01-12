Pyatt Studio changes name

Merlin, the digital-rights licensing partner for independent music companies, has announced its newly elected board of directors. The board, which is elected from and by Merlin’s members, includes representatives from twelve different countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania, and will service the organizations tens of thousands of member labels as it strikes deals with partners such as Apple, Facebook, Peloton, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and more. This year, nearly half of the board members have been elected or appointed for their first term, with 11 members returning for another term. Newly elected to the 2022 board are: Pascal...

