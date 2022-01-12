ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network ‘Home Work’ Hosts Respond To Allegations Of Shoddy Work

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjsOy_0dk8XlMh00

Andy and Candis Meredith, the hosts of the former Magnolia Network show Home Work , have responded to allegations made last week by former customers. The complaints caused the Magnolia Network to pull the show from its lineup just two days after launch.

Using their Instagram handle @andyandcandis, the couple posted photos of the work they did that’s been challenged by Aubry Bennion, the homeowner who first raised the complaints against them. They also had an 8-post video that talked about what happened.

“Although we are completely blindsided by the allegations made against us from projects of two years ago this week on a public stage, we are going to do our best to share more context to a one-sided narrative,” one post read.

They added in a post showing the refinished kitchen at the heart of their dispute, “We are very proud of the work that went into this project. We revealed this space on February 20, 2020 and fully acknowledge that before this point in time there were hard conversations and misunderstandings about this project and budget, but we were absolutely under the impression that we had resolved those issues together. If Aubry was unhappy at this point overall, we had no idea whatsoever.”

After giving their side of the business dispute, the videos turned personal.

“While preparing these posts, we discovered that our children are being bullied at school. This is so extremely upsetting. We have received death threats, our home is under police surveillance for our safety, and these comments and judgments of us, stating that we are liars, thieves and con artists are so extremely hurtful and based on one narrative amplified by others who were not part of any of these situations.”

The posts concluded, “We fully admit that we took on too much at one time, and that this was a hard road for these 4 clients’ renovation projects. We also acknowledge that after working in an extremely difficult industry for over 10 years, working with hundreds of people, there are inevitably going to be some who are dissatisfied. Aubry’s public call for anything and everything people can share about us is not ok. We have the same phone numbers, and anyone we have worked with can contact us at any time.

“We realize that we have put ourselves out there for the world to make judgements and we have to accept that. What we will not accept is losing our livelihood and being put on public trial the way aubryeliz and teishahawley have done and the others who have piled on like thehomescoop @_megconley , rosiecard and so many more. We understand the frustrations, we really do. But these should have been resolved privately, through any means of communication, within the last two years and not in this malicious and salacious attempt to take away our means of living. We support many families with this show, we have balances with contractors we are actively working on, there is so much more to this than just us. By taking away all means of income, it is only making it more difficult for us to pay for anything outstanding and people are losing their jobs because of this.

We will protect our family and those whom we support with Home Work. We stand behind our work and our principles and are not here to take anything away from anyone the way it has been done to us. However, we are asking that any and all who have contributed to this toxic cancel mindset take a moment to review both sides before passing judgment on us.”

EARLIER: The new Magnolia Network, the vehicle fronted by Fixer Upper superstars Chip and Joanna Gaines , has taken one of its series off the schedule just two days after its launch.

Home Work has been pulled after allegations of shoddy work and overcharges by its hosts surfaced from two homeowners. The show was previously available on the Magnolia Network tab on Discovery+, but was elevated to the cable channel upon Magnolia’s launch this week.

The show stars Utah-based Andy and Candis Meredith, who renovate homes in their state. The series was reportedly originally Joanna Gaines’ idea, and was touted as the next Fixer Upper by at least one media source. Andy and Candis Meredith also appeared on the HGTV and DIY Network show Old Home Love.

That all unraveled on Wednesday, when accounts surfaced detailing alleged overcharges and shoddy work by the Merediths on some prior renovations. While all of the shows on Discovery’s roster have demonstrated that renovation projects often can run into delays and overages, the specific charges against the Merediths also allege poor communications when things went south on their dealings.

Winter Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

The Merediths have fired back, denying the accusations on Instagram. “We have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy,” they wrote, adding, “We can only say that there are two sides to every story…”

Allison Page, the president of Magnolia Networks, also issued a statement.

“Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith. Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove “Home Work” from the Magnolia Network line up pending a review of the claims that have been made.”

The news that derailed Home Work was posted to Instagram Wednesday.

Aubry Bennion, a Utah homeowner, shared an 18-post Instagram tale about her experience on Wednesday. Bennion contracted with the Merediths in 2019 to have her kitchen renovated. They originally told her that the project would take three weeks and cost $20,000. That was elevated to $25,000 during the show’s taping.

The project vastly overshot that projection, Bennion said. It wound up taking five months and cost her more than $39,000. She claimed much of that money was spent fixing issues created by the renovation.

Bennion wrote in another Instagram post that the Merediths added a deck onto the back of her kitchen. That went awry when they built it over a sprinkler system and created a drainage issue. Bennion’s home allegedly almost flooded because of the deck issue, an incident she claimed lowered the value of her home and cost $18,000 to repair.

That disaster was exacerbated by a lack of communication, Bennion said. She claimed she spoke to the Merediths about the issues throughout, and was often given excuses or promises of things arriving the following day that never happened.

Bennion said she contacted producers at the Magnolia Network for help. They allegedly gave Candis a “stern talking to” after her call, according to one of Bennion’s Instagram posts. But nothing changed, she alleged.

Ultimately, Bennion said her trust in the brand of Chip and Joanna Gaines was misplaced and damaged.

“I want Magnolia to be accountable,” she said. “It’s mind-blowing to me that they would put Magnolia’s name and reputation on the line or that they would allow these people to represent them without any sort of oversight or mentoring.”

Bennion was not the only complaint. After she posted her details, another homeowner, Teisha Satterfield Hawley, came forward with similar complaints about the Merediths.

Hawley wrote on Instagram that she gave the Merediths $45,000 to renovate her living space. The project was slated for four weeks, but ten weeks later, little work had been done. The Merediths then told the Hawleys they needed another $40,000 to make the project work, according to a follow-up post shared on Hawley’s Instagram account.

“Hopeless is the word that comes to mind when I think of that day,” Hawley wrote in the caption of the post. “We had been living in our basement for months at this point, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthdays. We were exhausted, we had just been told all of our funds were used, and our home was torn apart with bubbling floors laid.”

The Hawleys said they told the Merediths not to come back after the money request.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andy and Candis Meredith (@andyandcandis)

Comments / 6

Related
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bridget Hanley Dies: ‘Here Come The Brides’ Star, Prolific TV Actress Was 80

Bridget Hanley, star of the late ’60s TV western Here Come The Brides, died Wednesday. The 80-year-old actress had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was living at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, according to the local paper in Edmunds, Washington, where she grew up. Hanley played the female lead, Candy Pruitt, on ABC’s Brides from 1968-1970. Her character was the love interest of Jeremy Bolt — teen heartthrob Bobby Sherman. Bolt’s brother on the show was played by David Soul, who would soon find fame on Starsky & Hutch. The show was loosely based...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Test Positive For Covid-19; Provides Updates On Her Condition Via Social Media

CNN Journalist and The View co-host Ana Navarro is dealing with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. She shared the news with the other View host on a remote episode. Navarro announces her diagnosis a week after host Whoopi Goldberg tested positive.  “I am now positive for COVID,” explained Navarro, who is vaccinated. “I’m feeling no symptoms, I’m feeling pretty good so far, I hope this stays. I did what the CDC recommended — the minute I felt a little bit of a tickle in my throat, I assumed I had it. I’ve been isolating with my dog and my box of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US105

Just How Big are Chip and Joanna Gaines?

Whether you live here in Central Texas, are new to the area, or are reading this from afar, no doubt you know who Chip and Joanna Gaines are. If you don't, you're one of the few. From Zero to Hero. Chip and Joanna Gaines have gone from local yokels to...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
People

Stars of Magnolia Network's Home Work Speak Out After Clients Recount Renovation Horror Stories

Andy and Candis Meredith have spoken out after several of their former clients detailed how they believe they were scammed by the couple. "We've seen stories that has [sic] been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy," the pair, whose show Home Work made its TV debut with the launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Network on Wednesday and was pulled off the network Friday, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. The show follows the Utah-based couple as they renovate a 20,000-square-foot schoolhouse into a home for their blended family of nine and tackle room makeovers for clients.
TV & VIDEOS
GreenwichTime

How 'Fixer Upper's' Chip Gaines Built a Powerhouse Personal Network

Chip Gaines loves people who say yes. “People who say yes to life, yes to hard work, and yes to risk, but who aren’t yes-people,” he writes in his new memoir, called No Pain, No Gaines. But he also knows how to say no, to great effect. He and his wife, Joanna, once ran a sometimes-struggling real estate company in Waco, Texas, and then transformed into the stars of HGTV’s reality show Fixer Upper — until they burned out and declined to continue. Instead, they shifted focus onto building their network — in many senses of the word — with the aim of creating jobs and opportunity in Waco. Under the brand name Magnolia, they’ve built a shopping district, a regional real estate company, vacation rentals, product partnerships with Target and others, and debuting later in 2021, an actual TV network called Magnolia Network (a joint venture with Discovery that rebrands its DIY Network).
TV & VIDEOS
Closer Weekly

Inside the Friendship Between HGTV Stars Erin and Ben Napier and Chip and Joanna Gaines

HGTV is creating long-lasting friendships! Erin Napier and Ben Napier have become one of the most popular couples on the network with their hit series, Home Town. The home renovation experts struck up a great friendship with Fixer Upper couple Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines. Though Chip and Joanna have moved on to start their own network, they still remain in touch with Erin and Ben.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
countryliving.com

Joanna Gaines Revealed What She Got for Christmas, and Fans Are Feeling Nostalgic

It looks like Joanna Gaines will be rolling into 2022 in style! The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to share one of her Christmas gifts, and it has her fans reminiscing about the eighties. It's no surprise that Jo ended up on the nice list, and it looks like she was rewarded with a brand-new pair of roller skates. She immediately hit the trails and took them for a spin with her daughters.
CELEBRITIES
Food52

The 5 Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch on Magnolia Network

Joanna Gaines is… kind of perfect. She makes Birkenstocks look chic, has given us all the gift of farmhouse-style decor (on a budget, thanks to her Hearth & Hand collection at Target), she’s a supermom and she’s a super designer Naturally, we were elated to learn that DIY Network (another old fave) was relaunching this year as Magnolia Network.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Work#Thanksgiving#Magnolia#Christmas#Chip Joanna Gaines#The Magnolia Network#Andyandcandis
Distractify

Chip and Joanna Gaines Helped Build HGTV — Why Did They Leave?

Power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are truly Renaissance people, and we don't mean that in a design sense — though perhaps, that as well. They have expanded their empire to include everything from a tiny homes store to their own television network, and everything that lies between. Of course, they started it all on HGTV with their wildly successful show Fixer Upper, which ran from 2013 to 2018. The couple decided to leave the network at the height of the show's fame. So, why exactly did they leave HGTV?
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Stars Speak Out After Chip And Joanna Gaines Pull Their Brand New Magnolia Network Show Following Controversy

Chip and Joanna Gaines have created a significant TV empire, which now includes the Magnolia Network (a joint partnership with Discovery). Previously known as Diy Network, the HGTV offshoot thrived with programming aimed at those who love do-it-yourself-related programming. Recently though, one of the channel’s new shows, Home Work, has found itself on the receiving end of some significant backlash. The program has since been removed and, now, series stars Andy and Candis Meredith are speaking out amid the controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Home Work stars Andy and Candis Meredith 'adamantly deny that we have ever stolen money from these clients' as Magnolia Network pulls their show in wake of allegations

House-flippers Andy and Candis Meredith have released a statement after their show Home Work was pulled by the Magnolia Network. The couple are facing allegations that they ripped off clients, let budgets spin out of control, performed poor work and ran an unsafe work environment. In their defense the duo...
TV & VIDEOS
Motherly

The Magnolia Network debuts tonight—here’s how to watch

It feels like we've been hearing about Chip and Joanna Gaines' latest venture, the Magnolia Network, forever. Well, the much-anticipated debut of their channel is finally here! You can officially start watching All Gaines, All The Time (and a few other beloved TV personalities) beginning tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Let the countdown begin!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Instagram
Distractify

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Television Fame and Business Acumen Made Them Both Millionaires

If you were a fan of HGTV throughout the 2010s, odds are that you remember Chip and Joanna Gaines and their famed reality television show Fixer Upper. The original program lasted five seasons and left a huge impact on the home-renovation television show scene, and further solidified Chip and Joanna's joint success for years to come. Now the stars are back yet again, this time helming the show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home on their own television network, Magnolia.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Huge News for Fans

Chip and Joanna Gaines fans are in for a real treat: Fixer Upper: Welcome Home is finally coming to cable! That's right, the show's first season, which was only available to stream on Discovery+ when it first premiered in January 2021, will now be on the Magnolia Network, formally known as the DIY Network.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy