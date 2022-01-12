ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Brainard vows to help combat inflation as No. 2 Fed official

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Lael Brainard pledged in written remarks to help the Federal Reserve fight a spike in inflation while still supporting the economic...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WNCY

Fed’s Brainard: Controlling inflation is ‘most important task’

(Reuters) – Controlling inflation that has spiked to nearly a 40-year high is the “most important task” facing the Federal Reserve right now, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in prepared remarks for a Senate hearing on Thursday on her nomination to become vice chair of the U.S. central bank.
BUSINESS
gbnewsnetwork.com

The Fed Pivots to Fight Inflation

This week, Craig Siminski, of CMS Retirement Income Planning, shares an article discussing the strategy behind the Fed’s monetary policy shift and the potential consequences for consumers, investors, and the economy:. On December 15, 2021, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve System made a significant...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lael Brainard
investing.com

Fed's Brainard Stresses Priority of Curbing Inflation Down to 2% Goal

Investing.com - Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is expected to stress the central bank’s priority to get inflation back down to 2%, while protecting economic gains already made to support a full recovery. “[I]nflation is too high … Our monetary policy is focused on getting inflation back down to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Board Of Governors#Ap Economics#Fed#The Federal Reserve#The Central Bank
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Biden White House adviser stresses that inflation is global phenomenon, highlights 'some welcome deceleration'

Top White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Wednesday addressed new data that showed inflation at a nearly 40-year high, telling reporters that increasing prices are a "global phenomenon" that's connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said the unique strength of the U.S. economic recovery makes the nation "well-positioned to attack the challenges of prices and costs head-on." He also said there has been "some welcome deceleration" in price increases in some areas such as grocery items, but the increases are still too high.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Axios

GOP on Fed picks: Open to Brainard, wary of Raskin

Some Senate Republicans are open to voting for Lael Brainard, President Biden’s nominee to serve as vice chair of the Federal Reserve, but sound more concerned about Sarah Bloom Raskin. Why it matters: GOP support for Brainard, a Fed governor whose confirmation hearing will be Thursday, would all but...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy