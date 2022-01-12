ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

‘Rust’ Armorer Sues Ammunition Supplier for Mixing Live and Dummy Rounds

By Gene Maddaus
Variety
Variety
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381KUy_0dk8XYq800

The armorer on the set of “ Rust ” on Wednesday sued Seth Kenney , the man who supplied ammunition to the production, alleging that he provided a mix of dummy rounds and live bullets, creating the hazard that led to the death of the film’s cinematographer.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed filed the suit in New Mexico under the state’s unfair trade practices law. In the complaint, her attorneys spelled out her version of the events of Oct. 21, when actor Alec Baldwin fired a shot that killed Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

“Defendants distributed boxes of ammunition purporting to contain dummy rounds, but which contained a mix of dummy and live ammunition to the Rust production,” the suit states. “Hannah and the entire Rust movie crew relied on the Defendants’ misrepresentation that they provided only dummy ammunition. In so doing, Defendants created a dangerous condition on the movie set, unbeknownst to Hannah Gutierrez Reed, which caused a foreseeable risk of injury to numerous people.”

Kenney, who owns PDQ Arm & Prop in Albuquerque, has previously described to investigators how dummy rounds may have become mixed with “reloaded” rounds that contained live bullets. The live rounds would have had the Starline Brass logo, making them appear similar to dummy rounds.

However, in a subsequent interview with ABC News, Kenney contradicted that statement, flatly denying that the live rounds came from him.

“It’s not a possibility that they came from PDQ or from myself personally,” he said, saying that rounds are individually rattle-tested before they are sent out to film sets.

The suit accuses Kenney of trying to shift blame for the live rounds to Gutierrez Reed.

“Seth took it upon himself to essentially investigate this matter for the Sheriff’s Office and insert himself into this matter and attempt to implicate Hannah,” the suit alleges.

Gutierrez Reed’s attorneys have previously alleged that someone may have sabotaged the set, though they have provided little backing for that claim.

Investigators with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to look into how the live rounds made it onto the set.

Comments / 7

Junkieman
11h ago

Grasping at air. Regardless of whoever she procured her supply of ammunition from, she was responsible for loading the prop weapons

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Titmouse Union Drive Opens New York Beachhead for Animation Guild

The Animation Guild announced this week that it has organized 113 workers at the Titmouse office in New York, marking the first time the guild has branched outside of Los Angeles in its 70-year history. More than 90% of the affected workers signed union cards, and Titmouse agreed to voluntarily recognize the guild, which is also known as IATSE Local 839, as their bargaining representative. The workers say they are hoping to narrow the pay gap between animation workers in New York and those in Los Angeles. “We work more hours for less pay,” said Chrissy Fellmeth, a storyboard artist in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

California State Senator Backs Off From On-Set Gun Ban Following Industry Pushback

After Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of “Rust” in October, California State Sen. Dave Cortese proposed banning firearms on film sets. But now Cortese has backed off from that idea after getting pushback from the entertainment industry. Cortese introduced a bill last week that would impose credentialing requirements on production armorers and would limit the use of live ammunition to certain reality TV shows, such as those featuring hunting or shooting competitions. But the bill stops short of banning all functional guns — including blank-firing weapons — from film and TV sets. “My preference would have been if we...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Sundance World Competition Premiere ‘Dos Estaciones’ Swooped on by Luxbox (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based sales agent Luxbox has acquired world sales rights to “Dos Estaciones” which will world premiere in World Cinema Dramatic Competition at this month’s Sundance Festival.  Produced by Mexico’s Sin Sitio Cine in co-production with France’s In Vivo Films and the U.S., “Dos Estaciones” marks the feature debut of Juan Pablo González, co-director of the Film Directing program at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) whose shorts have won at Slamdance (“The Solitude of Memory,” 2014) and New Orleans (“La Espera,” 2016).  Co-written with Ana Isabel Fernández and Ilana Coleman (“The Inventory”), “Dos Estaciones” pays tribute to Mexico’s artisanal tequila makers,...
MOVIES
Variety

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Captured in Indiana

A suspect in the November shooting death of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis was captured Thursday afternoon in Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The suspect, Justin Johnson, had been named as a person of interest Jan. 5 and a reward had been offered at that time for information leading to his arrest. Johnson —  an aspiring rapper who used the name Straight Drop — had posted on his Instagram account over the weekend that he was innocent and would be turning himself in Monday, but had failed to do so, according to news accounts. A second suspect, Cornelius Smith, 32,...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Variety

Felix’s Evan Funke Opens Mother Wolf in Hollywood

“I’m excited about cooking in Hollywood — it’s a much later crowd,” says Evan Funke, the L.A. native and pasta maestro behind Venice’s popular Felix Trattoria, who just opened Mother Wolf on Wilcox Avenue. The tighter focus on Roman cooking is very different from that of Felix, which Funke sees as “Italy’s greatest hits.” Just a few days after Mother Wolf opened at New Year’s, Felix regulars like Jeffrey Katzenberg were already stopping by to pay homage to the pasta pro. Next to the buzzy new Thompson Hotel on Wilcox, the restaurant has taken over the ground floor of the Hollywood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Richard Burgi Fired After COVID Protocol Breach: ‘I Felt Terrible About It’

Actor Richard Burgi has been fired from the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless” for breaching the production’s COVID protocols, Variety has confirmed. The actor revealed the news himself on January 11 in an Instagram Live post in which he said that he “naively and inadvertently violated the show’s COVID policy.” Sources close to “The Young and the Restless” confirmed the actor is no longer with the show. “I felt terrible about it,” Burgi said in his video message. “I still do. It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision is....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Fresh Meat’ Sells in North America Ahead of 10-Year Anniversary Reunion – Global Bulletin

SALES Channel 4’s classic series “Fresh Meat,” a still-popular dramatic comedy about student life, will celebrate its ten-year anniversary this weekend with a cast and creators’ reunion in London, and global distributor All3Media has announced several recent sales deal for the program ahead of the event. Agreements for the series have been closed in the U.S. and Canada on the Roku Channel (AVOD) as well as on Tubi (also U.S. and Canada AVOD) and on Crackle for AVOD in the U.S. The show is also available on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Created by Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain for Channel 4...
TV SERIES
Variety

Matt Gaetz Accuses Florida Music Fest of Requiring ‘Vaccine Passports’; Producers Say Congressman ‘Misrepresents Facts’

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz wants to stop the music this weekend in Florida, when it comes to the 30A Songwriters Festival, an annual gathering that he contends is acting as a scofflaw when it comes to COVID restrictions — by having any at all. Gaetz has written an open letter to Florida governor Ron De Santis over what the congressman says is “the illegal implementation of vaccine passports” at the festival, asking him to “inform the Walton County Tourist Development Council of the ramifications if they proceed in funding the 30A Songwriters Festival under these unlawful conditions.” But 30A organizers tell Variety...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Producer on When to Expect Season 5, and How Its SAG Nomination Proves the Show Has Finally Conquered ‘All of the U.S.’

Most hit shows begin to see their ratings and awards recognition erode by Season 4. But for “Yellowstone,” it’s only beginning. With a SAG Awards nomination for drama ensemble — the show’s first major kudos nod — executive producer David Glasser told Variety on Wednesday that he, showrunner Taylor Sheridan and the other keepers of the growing “Yellowstone” enterprise are ready to capitalize on the moment. “It’s now an ‘all of U.S.’ show,” said Glasser, who’s the CEO of 101 Studios. “It definitely hit the middle [of the country] in the beginning and then spread out. And that’s great, because I...
TV SERIES
Variety

Atresmedia Closes South Korea on ‘The Time in Between’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hailed in its day as Spain’s own “Downton Abbey,” period espionage drama “The Time In Between” (“El tiempo entre costuras”), a huge hit in Spain, has been sold to South Korea in a deal between Atresmedia International Sales and Germany-based distributor Jung Consulting. The series will air this January in South Korea on Smile TV Plus, TVasia Plus and WeeTV. “We are delighted to be distributing such a successful  Spanish series in Korea, together with Atresmedia. We trust the Korean audience will enjoy the series, and that it will allow us to bring more international Spanish series to Korea,” said Woojae Jung, Jung...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kate Bolduan, Sara Sidner to Lead New Weekday Shows for CNN Plus

Yes, there is going to be some CNN in CNN Plus. After focusing largely on new talent for the soon-to-launch streaming-video service, WarnerMedia’s CNN is turning some attention to new programming from current staff. CNN has captured attention in recent weeks for unveiling new shows led by people such as Scott Galloway, Chris Wallace, Eva Longoria, Audie Cornish and Alison Roman. Aside from a parenting series led by Anderson Cooper, however, news about new programming from the CNN staffers familiar to viewers has been kept under guard. Kate Bolduan, who anchors a late-morning hour on the WarnerMedia-backed outlet’s linear cable network, will...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Kings of Napa’ Creator Janine Sherman Barrois Toasts Black Restauranteurs and Winemakers at Virtual Premiere

When “The Kings of Napa” creator Janine Sherman Barrois first dreamed up the idea for her latest scripted series, and OWN’s juicy new family drama, she was in the midst of a visit to a winery. But that fateful visit to Rideau Vineyard in Santa Ynez, Calif. nearly a decade ago wasn’t just any trip to wine country. It was the first time Barrois, the award-winning writer and producer behind “Claws” and “Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” had seen a Black-owned vineyard. And she was inspired. “I started researching them, and I thought, ‘This is what I need...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dummy#Ammunition#Pdq Arm Prop#Starline Brass#Abc News#The Sheriff S Office
Variety

IFC Midnight Buys Home Invasion Thriller ‘Barbarians’ (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Midnight has acquired North American rights to “Barbarians,” a home invasion thriller with “Game of Thrones” star Iwan Rheon and “Maria Full of Grace” Oscar-nominee Catalina Sandino Moreno. The movie also marks the directorial debut of Charles Dorfman, the producer of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” Tom Cullen (“Downton Abbey”) and Inès Spiridonov (“Section Zero”) round out the cast. The film premiered at the 2021 Fantastic Film Festival, and IFC Midnight will release the film in theaters and on demand on April 1, 2022. Set over the course of twenty-four hours, “Barbarians” sees couple Adam (Rheon) and Eva (Moreno) wake up...
MOVIES
Variety

Tim Winton Heads Love Nature Factual Series in Australia’s Ningaloo

Celebrated Australian author Tim Winton will front documentary mini-series “Ningaloo With Tim Winton” for wildlife and nature programmer Love Nature. Written and narrated by him, Winton will share personal stories of the animals and people drawn to the Ningaloo region of Western Australia, which is a biodiversity hotspot that survives in near pristine condition due to its extreme isolation. The 3×50 minute series is set up as a co-production between the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Artemis Media in association with Matter of Factual. The series is scheduled to roll out on Love Nature’s linear and streaming platforms and Sky Nature in the U,K., Germany and Italy...
ANIMALS
Variety

CNBC Names WarnerMedia Vet Keith Cocozza Head of Communications

CNBC has brought on Inwood Consulting founder and WarnerMedia veteran Keith Cocozza as its head of communications. Chairman Mark Hoffman announced the news in a memo to staff at the Comcast-owned news outlet Wednesday, saying that in his new role as senior vice president of communications, Cocozza “will report to me and be responsible for our external and internal communications worldwide.” Cocozza is replacing longtime CNBC communications chief Brian Steel, who exited his post last year. Cocozza will begin his new job next Tuesday at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. “With more than 30 years of experience in public relations, communications...
BUSINESS
Variety

By The Numbers: Foreign Titles Squeezed in China Film Market

Chinese authorities hold absolute control over film distribution in the world’s largest film market, thanks to strict censorship, protectionist policies limiting the import of foreign content, and control over release dates. New data from Chinese sources show that control made life harder for foreign films in 2021. Foreign films can formally only be distributed in China through one of two centralized state-owned enterprises, and are imported as either one of a limited quota of 34 “revenue-share” films, for which the studio gets a cut of the box office, or on “flat fee” (aka “buy-out”) terms. The China rights are licensed for a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rust
Variety

Joan of Arc Story Brought to Life in $4 Million Animated Feature

Animation and CGI are powerful means of expanding the creative possibilities and global audience reach of documentary shows. French producer Program33 has proven this with its two feature-length animation docudramas – “The Last Stand” (2015), about the defeat of the Gauls by the Romans, and “Building Notre Dame” (2019), set in the Middle Ages. Both projects enjoyed a strong international response, in particular “Notre Dame,” with high ratings on PBS in the U.S., and good results in Canada, Germany and Belgium. In France it had 4 million viewers on its first showing and a further 10 million viewers from repeat screenings,...
COMICS
Variety

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll With Kellie Martin Starring Lands Put Pilot Order at NBC

NBC has given a put pilot order to a followup to the early ’90s drama series “Life Goes On,” with original series star Kellie Martin set to return. The new iteration of the show was first announced as being in the works back in September as part of Nkechi Okoro Carroll’s new overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Okoro Carroll will write and executive produce the show under her Rock My Soul Productions banner. Lindsay Dunn of Rock My Soul will also executive produce, while Martin and Chad Lowe will produce. Michael Braverman serves as executive consultant. Lowe appeared on the show...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Brazen’ Review: Alyssa Milano Dares You Not to Laugh in Tawdry Serial Killer Thriller

More like “Fifty Shades of Beige,” “Brazen” applies an unconvincing dollop of kink into an equally by-the-numbers suburban mystery, providing a vehicle for producer-star Alyssa Milano as a crime novelist turned sleuth after her sister’s murder. This Netflix adaptation of a 1988 tome by prolific romance scribe Nora Roberts is slick but increasingly silly, its various elements so obvious and formulaic that they induce giggles more than chills by the climax. Still, whether viewers are looking for unintentional laughs or the streaming equivalent of a throwaway beach read, Monika Mitchell’s feature does offer some guilty-pleasure entertainment value. Introduced reading from her...
MOVIES
Variety

Orange Studio Launches ‘The Nannies,’ ‘The Green Perfume,’ ‘A Cat’s Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Orange Studio, the film and TV production and distribution arm of France’s leading telco group, is launching a trio of new projects, “The Nannies,” “The Green Perfume” and “A Cat’s Life,” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris. “The Nannies” (“Les femmes du square”), directed by Julien Rambaldi (“Labor Day”), stars Eye Haïdara (“C’est la Vie”) as Angèle, a young undocumented woman in her thirties who lives on the outskirts of Paris. Threatened by gangsters she conned, Angèle decides to leave her neighborhood and starts working as a nanny for Hélène’s 10-year-old son in a chic Parisian area. Although she’s supposed to...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

44K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy