NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Families were still searching for loved ones 24 hours after the deadly Bronx apartment building fire. Many gathered Monday at a mosque near the scene to pray. Yusupha Jawara said he doesn’t know what to do. He has searched every hospital in the area and he still can’t find his younger brother, Hagi, or Hagi’s wife, Isatou. “All they kept telling us, call 311. I called 311 more than 40 times. Every time they tell me they have no information for me. We have the right to know what happened to our loved ones, if they are alive...

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO