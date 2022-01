The booming commodity prices of 2021 propelled the dividends of Rio Tinto to their highest level in at least a decade. The mining giant, Rio Tinto (RIO) saw a stellar year during 2021 with booming commodity prices helping to propel their dividends to levels not seen in over a decade. When looking ahead, thankfully for income investors their capital allocation has only one choice and it is dividends, which even makes a continuation of their very high 10%+ yield possible.

