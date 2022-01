Click here to read the full article. PARIS – Ren Clean Skincare has named Michelle Brett as its new chief executive officer. She succeeds Arnaud Meysselle in the position. Meysselle, who steered Ren for five years, has left the beauty company.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Brett formerly worked at Living Proof ­– which, like Ren, is owned by Unilver Prestige – most recently as its senior vice president of sales and vice president of retail sales, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has also worked at Caudalie, Jonathan Product and L’Occitane. At...

