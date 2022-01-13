ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Shifts Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ to Fall, Will No Longer Debut After NFC Championship Game

By Joe Otterson
 12 hours ago
Fox ’s upcoming country music drama “ Monarch ” will no longer debut at midseason as originally planned.

The series, which boasts Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins among its cast, was originally meant to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately after the NFC Championship game on Fox. It would then shift to Tuesday nights beginning Feb. 1 for the remainder of its first season. Instead, the show will now debut as part of broadcaster’s the fall 2022 schedule. Replacement programming for the Jan. 30 and subsequent Tuesday timeslots are expected to be announced in the coming days.

“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, ‘Monarch,’ is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” a Fox spokesperson said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule ‘Monarch’s’ January 30 debut to the Fall. As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is ‘Monarch.’”

According to an individual with knowledge of the production, “Monarch” will continue production in Atlanta into the spring as planned.

The move throws quite the wrench into Fox’s midseason schedule, with “Monarch” being just one of just three new scripted shows Fox was planning to release at the top of 2022. The drama series “The Cleaning Lady” premiered on Jan. 3, while the comedy series “Pivoting” aired its first episode on Jan. 9. “Monarch,” with its star-studded cast and musical elements, was poised to be the network’s big launch of the season, as evidenced by its choice post-NFC Championship debut. A fall premiere date for the show has yet to be determined.

This is not the first TV production to be affected (once again) by COVID-19 in the past few weeks. Numerous shows have had to shutdown production recently, including the broadcast late-night shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and James Corden. All three hosts were forced to cancel tapings due to being diagnosed with the virus within the last week.

“Monarch” follows America’s “first family” of country music, including mother Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), father Albie Roman (Adkins) and daughters Gigi Taylor-Roman (Beth Ditto) and Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Anna Friel), and son Luke Roman (Joshua Sasse). The Romans are a dynasty in the music world, but at the start of the series, uncomfortable truths from the past bubble to the surface, threatening everything they have built. The main cast also includes Martha Higareda, Emma Milani, and Iñigo Pascual.

The series hails from writer Melissa London Hilfers, who will also executive produce. Jon Feldman serves as showrunner and executive producer. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen also executive produce. Jason Ensler directed the first episode and serves as producer on the series. Fox Entertainment produces and wholly owns the series.

Star Jones to Serve as Judge on ‘Divorce Court’ This Fall (TV News Roundup)

Fox announced that lawyer, journalist and former “The View” co-host Star Jones has been appointed judge of the first-run syndicated series “Divorce Court,” starting in September. As television’s longest running court show, “Divorce Court” dates back to the late 1950’s, when actors used to reenact actual divorce proceedings. Today, the program features real people and real cases —  ranging from divorce court proceedings to other domestic disputes. Judge Faith Jenkins will continue through the end of Season 23 and Jones will join for Season 24. Jones, a former assistant district attorney in New York and former legal correspondent on NBC’s “Today Show,”...
NBC’s ‘Grand Crew’ Has a Gifted Ensemble Anchored by Nicole Byer: TV Review

Nicole Byer is, it has become increasingly clear, a star of uncommon charisma. The comic is best-known to many viewers as the host of “Nailed It!” on Netflix, and on that show she has displayed a keen ability to let others in on the joke even while laughing at them. She is a welcome presence throughout the likable if uneven early episodes of “Grand Crew,” an NBC sitcom featuring friends in a major American city — Los Angeles, in this case — who meet during off-hours to process stories from their lives. “Grand Crew” is warm and well-intentioned, and it is...
ABC Chief Bullish on Keeping ‘King of Late Night’ Jimmy Kimmel for ‘As Many Seasons As He Wants’

As far as Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich is concerned, Jimmy Kimmel can keep his late-night slot until the end of time. Or at least for “as many seasons as he wants to be on the air.” “Jimmy is the king of late night,” Erwich told reporters Thursday during his executive session panel at ABC’s first of two days of presentations at the virtual Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. In May 2019, Kimmel signed a deal to keep “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” going at ABC for three more years, bringing it to at least its current 20th season. But...
'Goldbergs' Star Hayley Orrantia on Her Country Music Career, Challenging Herself + New Film 'Christmas is Cancelled'

Hayley Orrantia is a woman of many trades; she's a singer, actress, interior decorator, and writer. Since 2013, she's been telling the story of Erica Golberg in The Goldbergs, which premiered in 2013. The show follows a hilarious and quirky suburban family in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania in the 1980s and also stars Jeff Garlin, G George Segal, and Wendi Mclendon-Covey. The show is currently in production for its ninth season.
The Late Late Show to Take Brief Hiatus After James Corden Contracts COVID

Another late-night talk show — this time CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden — will go on a short hiatus, following Corden’s positive COVID-19 test result. “I just tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” the host shared in an Instagram post on Thursday. “The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone.” A rep for The Late Late Show confirms to TVLine that repeats will air tonight through Monday, Jan. 17, with plans to resume new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 18....
Angel stars confirmed for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3

9-1-1: Lone Star spoilers follow. Angel stars Julie Benz and Amy Acker are gearing themselves up for somewhat of a reunion, having both signed up to appear in the upcoming third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. They won't be seen on screen together, reportedly, but that's beside the point. According...
'Monarch': FOX's Country Music Show's Premiere Pushed Back Months, Just Weeks Before Debuting

Monarch, a new country music drama staring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins that was set to start before the end of this month, will not debut until the fall, Fox said Wednesday. The show was originally scheduled to air on Jan. 30 following the NFL's NFC Championship Game before moving to Tuesdays on Feb. 1. Fox cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for the delay, which means they could air the entire season without interruptions.
Seth Meyers Returns To ‘Late Night’ After Covid Break, Will Host Remotely – Watch

Last week was the week the late-night hosts contracted Covid with Late Night’s Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show’s James Corden both being hit by the virus. Meyers will return to host his NBC show this evening, although the former SNL star will record remotely after receiving his positive test last week. Tonight’s show will feature Senator Bernie Sanders and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn as well as a new A Closer Look segment. Meyers is no stranger to recording his show remotely, having spent much of the pandemic filming from his attic as well as his in-law’s house. Elsewhere, in late-night, Jimmy Kimmel...
Arista Records/Monument Records Releases Main Theme from FOX’s New Country Drama, MONARCH

“The Card You Gamble,” Performed by Caitlyn Smith,. Series Premieres Sunday, January 30, Following the. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Arista Records/Monument Records, the official music partner of FOX Entertainment’s highly anticipated new country music drama series, MONARCH, has released the series’ main theme song, “The Card You Gamble,” performed by cross-country singer Caitlyn Smith, available everywhere now. MONARCH premieres Sunday, January 30, immediately following the NFC Championship on FOX. The series continues with its time period premiere on Tuesday, February 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).
Fret Zealot tuition system teams up with new country music drama Monarch

'Interactive guitar education system' Fret Zealot has announced a partnership with FOX that will see the app host songs from forthcoming country music drama Monarch. Starting this week, Fret Zealot will host interactive guitar lessons based on tracks from the show, with instructor-led sessions and using its patented guitar neck instructional LED device.
Zealot Interactive chosen as musical partner for 'Monarch,' a country music show on Fox

A Buffalo-based startup has been selected to help people learn the songs from Fox Entertainment's new television show about music. Zealot Interactive – which relocated from Virginia to Buffalo last year, then won $500,000 in the 43North competition – will use its Fret Zealot platform to help people learn the guitar parts on original songs and select covers that appear in the show “Monarch."
Fox pushes ‘Monarch’ back to fall 2022

Series will now premiere during the 2022/2023 season. Fox has pushed the country music family dynasty series, Monarch, starring Trace Adkins, back to a fall 2022 premiere. The series was set to premiere on January 30th, immediately following the NFC Championship, but was pushed back due to rising COVID cases that would likely impact production and its airing of new episodes.
“The Cleaning Lady” Posts FOX’s Highest-Rated New Drama Debut in

FOX last night delivered its most-watched Monday since May 2021, powered by the premiere of THE CLEANING LADY and Season Three debut of 9-1-1: LONE STAR (averaging 4.4 million P2+ on the night — since last season’s finale of 9-1-1/9-1-1: LONE STAR, 5/24/21, 5.8 million P2+). THE CLEANING...
This Week in TV: ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ Finale, NFL Playoffs

The DC Universe grows a little bit more with the debut of Peacemaker this week, while Showtime’s much-discussed Yellowjackets ends its first season. The NFL also begins its postseason with a three-day binge of wild card games. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show The character of Peacemaker (John Cena) ended The Suicide Squad as more or less a villain. The series Peacemaker is something of a...
Fret Zealot's guitar LED system will help you learn music from upcoming musical drama, Monarch

At some point in our lives, we've all pointed our fingers at the silver screen, wishing we could act or play an instrument just as well. If you've ever felt like that about playing the guitar, things are about to get as easy as pie. Fret Zealot, an intuitive guitar learning system, is breaking down songs from the upcoming Fox drama Monarch into easy-to-understand guitar lessons.
‘American Idol’: ABC Talent Contest Teases Alums To Replace Bobby Bones, Aims For Studio Audience

American Idol isn’t planning to replace mentor Bobby Bones directly and will instead lean on a number of alums of the talent contest. Bones revealed last week earlier this year that he would not be starring in season 20 of the ABC as a result of a conflict with another show. Instead, showrunner and exec producer Megan Michaels Wolflick said, “There’s not anyone to replace Bobby per se, but this year we will be leaning into our amazing American Idol universe alum to help our current Idols along the way in different stages of the competition. Lots of those familiar faces America...
FOX Offers First Look at Country Music Series 'Monarch'

Country music fans are in for a treat with Fox's new series Monarch. Broadway World noted that Fox recently released the first look at the new series, which is billed as a multi-generational drama about the first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are described as being "synonymous with authenticity," but, of course, they'll be facing their own set of problems in the new Fox program. The series is set to debut on Sunday, Jan. 30.
Fox Pushes Monarch to Next Season — Just 2 Weeks Before Premiere

Susan Sarandon‘s ascension to country music superstardom will have to wait. Fox’s Monarch, which was scheduled to premiere on Jan. 30, is now being held until the fall, TVLine has learned. “With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch, is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” a Fox Entertainment spokesperson says. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch‘s January 30 debut to the Fall.” The statement continues: “As the cornerstone of...
Country Music Series 'Monarch' Reveals Theme Song, 'The Card You Gamble,' Performed by Caitlyn Smith

The new country music drama Monarch looks like it's the series country fans have been waiting for. Arista Records/Monument Records, the official music partner of the upcoming FOX drama, previously released Hank Williams Jr's "A Country Boy Can Survive" as performed by one of the show's stars, Trace Adkins. Now the day has arrived for the show's theme song "The Card You Gamble." Performed by rising country singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith, the song feels perfect for the new series.
