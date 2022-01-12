ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL fan targets Patrick Mahomes’ brother with anti-gay slur at game

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 16 hours ago

An NFL fan targeted star quarterback Patrick Mahomes ’ younger brother with an anti-gay slur during his game against the Denver Broncos .

TikTok star Jackson Mahomes was verbally abused from the stands as he was on the field taking pictures last Sunday at Empower Field in Denver.

“Hey Ma-h**o, Ma-h**o,” the fan can be heard shouting in video posted to Twitter.

Jackson Mahomes, who was wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs jacket, was taking pictures of his brother’s fiancee, Brittany Matthews, at the time.

He did not acknowledge the taunts in the moment or later on social media, but Ms Matthews can be heard saying, “How rude.”

But the 21-year-old, who has nearly 1m TikTok followers, did share Instagram photos of himself at the game and a TikTok dance video.

The unsavory incident took place just weeks after Jackson Mahomes became embroiled in a public spat with a Kansas City restaurant after he left a bad review for not accommodating his large group.

The restaurant, SoT, then ripped into him on Facebook, branding him “entitled”, before later apologising for its handling of the matter.

“Social media can be used in so many different ways, & yesterday our team used it to personally attack and question the character of someone we do not know personally,” the bar said on its Facebook page.

“Out of all the ways this situation could have been handled, we did it the wrong way.”

In September, Jackson Mahomes poured a bottle of water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after his brother’s team lost to them.

He also had to apologise after filming a TikTok video of him dancing on a sideline memorial to late Washington Football Team player Sean Taylor.

