ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady launches new clothing line, prices catch some fans off guard

By Heather Monahan, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEMr3_0dk8X4gp00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Tom Brady has plenty of accomplishments on the football field. Now he’s taking on a new venture outside the arena.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially launched his new clothing line on Wednesday. BRADY is described as a “next generation apparel brand.”

Former NFL quarterback, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman announces new beer brand

“BRADY is the first technical apparel brand to apply two decades of pro sports level innovation and engineering to create a system of clothing that performs across every activity,” BradyBrand.com says .

The quarterback posted a video on social media Wednesday morning to hype up the release.

“After three years in the making, Brady Brand is officially launched,” he said. “Listen, I’m proud to bring this to all you guys looking for clothing that performs across all of your daily active lives. Every item is unique, it’s innovative and it’s got great function and purpose.”

FDA deregulates French dressing

But if responses to his tweet – and the ones posted on the official @bradybrand Twitter account – are anything to go by, some fans were caught off guard by the price of the apparel.

“Ouch man…. The gear looks great but the prices are outside the reach of the normal Joe,” one user said .

Another wrote , “No average joe is gonna be able to afford this Tommy. Would love to support your brand but I’d rather pay my electric bill.”

Some of the items being sold on the Brady Brand website include T-shirts and tank tops for $75, polos for $120 and hoodies for $95. The least expensive item available on the site is a pair of socks for $20.

Moose rescued from Colorado basement

While some Twitter users balked at the prices online, many also jumped to the brand’s defense.

“Its a high quality athletic brand. What do you expect prices to be. Quality=money,” one person said . Another user added , “It’s a luxury brand not meant for the average Joe. Please stop complaining about the prices and just buy a different brand of clothing.”

In his Twitter video, Brady said the first release is “just the beginning.”

“I can’t wait to share what’s next,” he said. “I’m gonna take you guys on this journey with us.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Jaguars sponsor sues to have name removed from ‘clown game’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The title sponsor for Jacksonville’s season finale against Indianapolis is suing the Jaguars in hopes of having its name disassociated from the game during which disgruntled fans are planning to dress as clowns to protest team owner Shad Khan’s decision to retain general manager Trent Baalke.
NFL
WNCT

Vikings seek new leadership, fire GM Spielman, coach Zimmer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have started fresh with a search for replacements for general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer after a second straight absence from the playoffs for a 61-year-old franchise still seeking its first title. The dual firings came one day after the 45th...
NFL
WNCT

Dave Gettleman out as Giants GM, says he is retiring

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dave Gettleman knew exactly what the struggling New York Giants needed in taking over as general manager in late 2017. The four-time Super Bowl champions needed some “hog mollies,” those big, mean road graders who opened holes for the running backs and gave quarterbacks time to throw.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Antonio Brown turning against Tom Brady after his release I UNDISPUTED

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally decided to release Antonio Brown, the much-maligned receiver hasn’t been holding back. On a recent podcast, AB called out Tom Brady, accusing the GOAT of being the real GM in Tampa and asking why he was on a prove-it deal if Brady is really his friend. He also said the seven-time Super Bowl champion quote: 'can't do bleep by himself.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to AB turning against Brady.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sends Total Love Letter To Patriots, Belichick And Kraft In What Was Meant To Be Final Documentary Episode

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s documentary series was supposed to be a nine-part project, with one episode dedicated to each of the Patriots’ seasons that ended in a Super Bowl appearance during his time in New England. Of course, Brady went out and won a Super Bowl in year one in Tampa, thus necessitating a 10th episode being added. Leave it to Tom Brady to ruin some well-made plans by winning another Super Bowl. Yet for all intents and purposes, the ninth installment of “Man In The Arena” — which debuted on ESPN+ on Tuesday — served as the final chapter...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#American Football#Wfla#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bradybrand Com#French#Bradybrand Twitter
CBS Boston

Mic’d Up Rob Gronkowski Made Sure To Ask Tom Brady For One More Catch — For $500,000

BOSTON (CBS) — Contract incentives are a popular topic of conversation down in Tampa. Last week, after shooting his way off the team, Antonio Brown complained about the Bucs giving him a “prove-it” deal that required him to produce on the field in order to earn the contract’s full value. In doing so, he pointed at Rob Gronkowski as an example of a Bucs teammate getting paid more guaranteed money as a result of his friendship with Brady. Brown also reportedly asked the Bucs to guarantee his incentive bonuses prior to the Week 17 game at the Jets. Brown could have easily earned some extra money...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

WNCT

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy