Police impersonators, Bronx drug dealer charged after cops respond to 911 call

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Four men have been charged after three of them impersonated police officers and forced their way into a Bronx apartment unit, robbing a drug dealer and his family before a 911 call exposed their alleged narcotics and firearm offenses, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint unsealed in Manhattan federal court, Rashiem Council, 31, Paris Fulton, 29, and Terrance McKee, 33, allegedly dressed as cops, while armed, and forced their way into a Bronx apartment unit on Tuesday where Michael Garcia, 36, his partner, and their two children lived.

Officials said they allegedly handcuffed Garcia and held him at gunpoint while his partner and two children were in the apartment. The trio demanded to know where Garcia kept his drugs and money, and he showed them. Council, Fulton and McKee allegedly stole around $160,000 in narcotics proceeds and around three kilograms of Garcia's cocaine.

After stealing the drugs and money, the trio escorted Garcia in handcuffs out of the apartment and into the building's elevator, the complaint adds. By that time, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call about a home invasion, entering the lobby when the elevator door opened with the four suspects.

The men walked out of the elevator, tried to avoid the officers, and continued to walk toward the front door. The officers then asked Council, McKee and Garcia what unit they were in, to which they claimed that their sergeant was waiting for them outside.

As soon as they exited, officials said they began to run, and the officers pursued them on foot. After a short pursuit, the officers caught up with and apprehended Council, McKee and Garcia.

During the pursuit, an officer saw one of the defendants throw a firearm into the street. Officials said that immediately after Council and McKee were arrested, the officers found two more firearms near the apartment building.

Shortly thereafter, the officers found and arrested Fulton near his car, which he had parked outside the building. With Fulton's consent, they conducted a search of his car and found a fourth firearm inside a backpack located in the car.

Officials said Wednesday that Council, Fulton and McKee are each charged with one count of narcotics conspiracy and one count of brandishing firearms in connection with that narcotics conspiracy.

The narcotics conspiracy charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. The firearms charge carries a maximum sentence of life and a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison, which must run consecutively to any other sentence imposed.

Garcia is charged with one count of one count of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams and more of cocaine, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.