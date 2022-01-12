ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lay’s unveils chips made with potatoes grown from NFL soil

By Nexstar Media Wire, Trinity Velazquez
NEW ORLEANS, La. ( WVLA ) – Lays potato chips grew potatoes in fields that were mixed with NFL field grounds to make “the greatest chips in football history.”

The potato chip company has created NFL team-themed bags with chips that were made from the potatoes grown in the fields, calling them “Lay’s Golden Grounds.”

To win a limited-edition bag:

  • Follow Lay’s on Twitter
  • Respond to the company’s Golden Grounds sweepstakes tweets with a video that shows how much you love your favorite team
  • Use #LaysGoldenGrounds or #Sweepstakes and the official NFL hashtag for your favorite team in the tweet

“The limited-edition chips are our way of celebrating fans who stand by their teams through victory, defeat and everything in between,” said Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America.

How to order Girl Scout Cookies on DoorDash

The Lay’s Golden Grounds Sweepstakes begins on Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. and ends on Jan. 25. Find eligibility requirements here . Lay’s also launched a YouTube video featuring NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice about the Golden Grounds chips.

