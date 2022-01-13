Original member of group that brought us ‘Iko Iko’ and ‘Chapel of Love’ dies
TAMPA, Fla. ( WGNO ) — Rosa Hawkins, one of the three original singers of the Dixie Cups, died at the Tampa General Hospital on Tuesday.
The Dixie Cups are most famous for their No. 1 hit ‘Chapel of Love’ and their 1965 rendition of ‘Iko, Iko’ which was based on a traditional New Orleans Mardis Gras Indian chant.
Hawkins was 76.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 1