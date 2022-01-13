ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Original member of group that brought us ‘Iko Iko’ and ‘Chapel of Love’ dies

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heDKs_0dk8WMAl00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WGNO ) — Rosa Hawkins, one of the three original singers of the Dixie Cups, died at the Tampa General Hospital on Tuesday.

The Dixie Cups are most famous for their No. 1 hit ‘Chapel of Love’ and their 1965 rendition of ‘Iko, Iko’ which was based on a traditional New Orleans Mardis Gras Indian chant.

Hawkins was 76.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chapel Of Love#The Dixie Cups#Mardis#Gras Indian#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WGNO

WGNO

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy