Original member of group that brought us ‘Iko Iko’ and ‘Chapel of Love’ dies

TAMPA, Fla. ( WGNO ) — Rosa Hawkins, one of the three original singers of the Dixie Cups, died at the Tampa General Hospital on Tuesday.

The Dixie Cups are most famous for their No. 1 hit ‘Chapel of Love’ and their 1965 rendition of ‘Iko, Iko’ which was based on a traditional New Orleans Mardis Gras Indian chant.

Hawkins was 76.

