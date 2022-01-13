Retailers accused of ripping people off charging too much for a COVID-19 test

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office is investigating claims of retailers ripping people off and charging too much for a COVID test.

Because North Carolina is in a state of emergency due to the pandemic, price gouging is against the law in the state.

At-home COVID tests are tough to find right now. The shelves are wiped out at one Charlotte pharmacy and another pharmacy only had a handful, but that’s not why some people are waiting in line for hours at testing sites to get swabbed by medical professionals.

“It’s definitely a long line for something that seems so simple,” said Taylor Adams, a student at Winston-Salam State University.

Adams is one of hundreds of people who wishes she didn’t have to sit in line for hours waiting for a COVID test.

If I had a choice, I probably wouldn’t be here,” said Adams.

She has to be tested to go back to college and her university won’t allow her to use an at-home COVID test, but she has tested on one of those in the past.

“When I went with my cousin to get it, she spent like 25 dollars, so I thought it was going to be more,” said Adams.

That’s about the limit you should be paying for two tests, according to the North Carolina Attorney General.

“We’ve seen reports of $50-70 dollars for two tests, that’s very problematic and you as a customer don’t have to know the answer, just file a complaint with our office and we will do the investigation,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

The attorney general’s office is looking into 13 price gouging complaints for at-home COVID tests around the state at both independent pharmacies and major retailers.

Three of the complaints are in Mecklenburg County and one in Catawba County.

“If I knew that I would be waiting for hours, I probably would have just gotten the (at-home) test,” said Julia Robeiro, who went to a Charlotte testing site Wednesday.

While some people have regrets about waiting in line and not choosing an at-home test, others feel more confident in their results at testing sites.

“Right now, I’m sticking with this one, make the sacrifice,” said John White, who got tested Wednesday.

