Corning, NY

Corning boys basketball off to strong start

By Andy Malnoske
 12 hours ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks are enjoying their perfect start to the season.

Corning is ranked 18th in the state in the latest New York State Class AA rankings at a perfect (8-0) coming into Wednesday night. A battle with STAC West rival Elmira awaits on Wednesday at home. For the Hawks, head coach Mike Johnston says this team is playing for each other and not for themselves.

It’s something that Johnston believes is bringing out the pure grit of the team which is finding ways to emerge victorious in the early part of the season.

“We started out with three road games and I thought that was huge for us to get victories on the road,” Johnston said.

“We just keep finding a way and I liked the term grit,” Johnston added. Road victories combined with a cast of players willing to do what it takes to win is giving the Hawks an added edge. Sophomore guard Isiah Henderson has been putting up big scoring nights including a 26 point effort in a win versus Owego earlier this week.

Plus, fellow guard Aidan Chamberlin continues to serve as a very productive leader on the floor. Chamberlin put up 14 points, four rebounds and had two assists with two steals in the Hawks’ win over Owego. Aidan is perhaps one of the most well-balanced players in all of Section IV.

“We keep showing a lot of grit and our kids compete and they’ve kept their composure. They just have found ways to win.”

Corning will have the opportunity to stay unbeaten when they welcome the Elmira Express to their home gym. Stick with 18 Sports for more on the Corning Hawks’ season as it plays out in 2022.

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

