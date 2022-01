A new job board meant to help local startups and tech talent connect has been launched by Startup Tri-Valley. Noting that startups face "unique problems" when hiring due to their "smaller size, specific skill sets required, and lack of name recognition," Startup Tri-Valley runs "paid social media campaigns targeting high potential candidates," said Executive Director Brandon Caldwell. "Once jobs are posted on our job board, we promote them through our social channels like our Startup Tri-Valley LinkedIn page and other outlets. "

DUBLIN, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO