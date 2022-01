Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes on embracing change and keeping music fun. Nothing tastes better than freedom. It’s something we can far better appreciate now after quarantine took away so much of what makes life joyous — being with friends, going out, attending gigs. It’s something Frank Carter and his Rattlesnakes compatriot Dean Richardson relate to. With COVID-19 restrictions disappearing, at long last, into the rearview mirror, the British duo are throwing themselves headfirst into living life as loudly and as boldly as possible. On their fourth album, Sticky, they’ve created the perfect soundtrack for releasing all the pent-up energy of quarantine into going wild and making up for lost time.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO