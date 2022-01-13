ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia Network Pulls ‘Home Work' After Homeowners Share Nightmare' Experiences

By Kerry Breen
NBC Connecticut
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies featured on the Magnolia home renovation show “Home Work” are alleging that their remodels turned into “nightmares,” sharing experiences like months of delayed construction, tens of thousands of dollars in unexpected additional high costs and a lack of communication from the show's hosts. At...

