ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KARK & FOX 16 join with Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission to launch youth summit series

By Andrew Epperson
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJIJz_0dk8UZKY00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – KARK 4 News and FOX 16 News are continuing the mission to declare Victory Over Violence, and after one of the deadliest years in the Capital City, we are working even harder in 2022 to help our community.

That is why we are entering a new partnership with the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission to announce that Victory Over Violence will help with youth summits across the state.

The purpose of the summits is to lower the number of homicides and bring people together. Through a grant, these summits will feature guest speakers and important discussions about the problems our state faces.

AMLKC executive director DuShun Scarbrough believes these summits will embody Dr. King’s message to make communities stronger through nonviolence.

“We really want to carry on this message. We want to change the curse and the dynamic itself of wanting to overcome these obstacles,” Scarbrough said.

FOX 16 News anchor Donna Terrell will lead a discussion of the plan Wednesday night, and she is being joined by several celebrities, like actor Louis Gossett Junior and Eric Braden from “The Young and the Restless,” who are all invested in the mission of the project.

A live stream of the event is scheduled to begin shortly after 6 p.m. and will be available in the video player at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr King#Summit Series#Summits#Kark Fox#Ark Kark 4 News#Fox 16 News#Victory Over Violence#Amlkc
KARK 4 News

Conway Regional Health System opens two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

CONWAY, Ark. – Officials with the Conway Regional Health System announced Wednesday that the hospital has opened two drive-thru testing locations to meet the community’s growing need for COVID-19 testing. Hospital officials said the Conway Regional After-Hours Clinic is located at 437 Denison Street and the Conway Regional Hendrix Medical Clinic is located at 1700 […]
CONWAY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy