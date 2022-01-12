ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BeyondSpring is laying off 35% of staff in wake of FDA rejection of lead drug

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals isn’t giving up on its experimental treatment for a chemotherapy complication, but the company will have fewer employees to support it going forward. The biotech is laying off about 35% of its staff, part of a cash-saving reorganization triggered by the FDA’s rejection of the drug, plinabulin, last...

