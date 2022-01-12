ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Regis University wins full state approval in teacher prep program vote

By Ann Schimke
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FuIT3_0dk8TyAO00
The Colorado State board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to grant full approval to Regis’ elementary education and special education programs. | Courtesy of Regis University

The teacher preparation program at Regis University on Wednesday won full state approval for two majors after making changes to how it trains future educators to teach children how to read.

The Colorado State Board of Education gave full approval to Regis’ elementary education and special education programs a year after granting only partial approval because board members sought further improvements to ensure reading courses aligned with science.

Regis, a private Jesuit college in northwest Denver, is the third Colorado university ordered to improve coursework on reading instruction in recent years. The University of Northern Colorado , the state’s largest teacher prep program, and Metropolitan State University of Denver faced similar mandates after earlier state reviews turned up problems.

Regis enrolls about 300 students in its elementary and special education tracks.

The state began cracking down on teacher preparation programs, specifically their approach to reading instruction, in 2018 as part of a broader push by lawmakers, state education officials, and parents of children with dyslexia to get more Colorado students reading at grade level.

Prior to the pandemic, only about 41% of third-graders passed the state literacy test, a number that dropped to 39% in 2021 — though fewer students took the test that year.

In addition to demanding more of teacher prep programs, the state now requires training on reading instruction for existing kindergarten through third grade teachers, a teacher licensing test that covers reading instruction in depth, and reading curriculum backed by science in early elementary school. The “science of reading” refers to a large body of research on how children learn to read.

Many teachers in Colorado and other states say they never learned about science-backed reading instruction in their teacher prep programs. About 60% of Colorado’s new teachers come from in-state prep programs.

Wednesday’s unanimous yes vote came two months after the state board tabled a decision on Regis because some board members worried that the state’s report on changes at the university didn’t specify how many faculty members had taken reading instruction training. Rather, it stated that the courses had been encouraged or offered. State education department staff agreed to provide board members with more information.

On Wednesday, Mary Bivens, director of educator development at the Colorado Department of Education, took responsibility for the “tentative language” in the earlier report and assured the board “that Regis University’s reading faculty have deep content knowledge and professional development in research and evidence-based reading.”

Over the past couple years, Regis has revised several reading courses, adopting new textbooks, such as “Speech to Print” by Louisa Moats, adding information on Colorado’s reading law, and more thoroughly covering dyslexia. The university also added a new course on early reading instruction to its undergraduate literacy sequence.

The University of Colorado Denver and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs are among the next group of teacher prep programs scheduled for state reviews, including scrutiny of their reading instruction courses. Those evaluations will take place this spring.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
lootpress.com

Bluefield State College approved to offer MBA Program, Spring 2022

BLUEFIELD, W.V. – Bluefield State College is celebrating another historic “first,” with a decision by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) to approve the College’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. BSC President Robin Capehart says the commission’s decision will empower Bluefield State College...
BLUEFIELD, WV
lifeoncaphill.com

Regis University names Cody Teets interim president

After rising through the ranks at the McDonald’s Corporation, Arvada local Cody Teets has taken on another leadership role — on Jan. 1, she assumed the role of interim president of Regis University. She succeeds the Rev. John Fitzgibbons, who served as the university’s president since 2012. Teets...
ARVADA, CO
wfxrtv.com

Virginia State University requiring full vaccination, boosters for Spring 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Virginia State University (VSU) is now requiring full COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots for all students, faculty, and staff for the spring semester in 2022. “Virginia State University continues to monitor the trend in data regarding the spread of the new omicron COVID-19 variant,” Assistant Vice...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
uci.edu

LIFEvest Financial Literacy Program Advances Mission Through Partnerships with Clayton State University and Capital Group

Organized by the Center for Investment and Wealth Management (CIWM) at The UCI Paul Merage School of Business, the Pacific Life LIFEvest Financial Literacy Program is poised to expand its reach. A recent partnership with Clayton State University (CSU) and a generous financial gift from Capital Group, home of American Funds, will advance LIFEvest’s mission to train financially literate leaders across the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shoredailynews.com

Northampton included in state program to help recruit and retain teachers

RICHMOND —The Virginia Department of Education is allocating $12 million to a variety of programs as part of its ongoing teacher recruitment and retention efforts, including $2 million to encourage and assist aspiring educators and other school staff to earn full state teaching licensure. Twenty school divisions, including Northampton County, with relatively high percentages of provisionally licensed teachers are being invited to apply for grants to cover the tuition and fees for the required coursework.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regis University#Colorado University#Elementary Education#Education Department#College#Colorado State#Jesuit
vicksburgnews.com

MDE awarding more than $9.8M in grants to five Mississippi universities to enroll more potential teachers in degree programs

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), through its Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program, is awarding $9,886,468 in grants to five universities in the state to cover tuition and expenses for up to 240 individuals seeking a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education. The MDE is using American Rescue Plan...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas university to begin first solar education program in the state

As solar power becomes more widespread, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) will begin classes next week to train students on how to design, install and operate solar electric systems. It is also building the first solar education lab in the state on the Hope campus. Yellow caution tape surrounds...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
WILX-TV

Michigan State University’s possible solution to the teacher shortage

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The teacher shortage has become a crisis in Mid-Michigan with some districts -- like Lansing -- offering substitutes $300 a day in order to find help. There may be some help coming from Michigan State University. “Anytime someone does an internship with us, and you’re...
LANSING, MI
9&10 News

Ferris State University Adding Three More Degree Programs

Ferris State University is adding three more program options for current and future students starting in the fall. “Taking a look at Michigan as one of the highest states with people moving from Michigan, this gives us an opportunity to attract people to the beautiful State of Michigan, especially to west Michigan,” said Bobby Fleischman, Provost at FSU.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Colorado schools’ winter break offers window to prepare for omicron

Nearly 29% of Colorado children aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated against COVID. | Emily Elconin / Chalkbeat. Gov. Jared Polis is urging parents to get their children vaccinated and schools to ramp up testing to reduce disruptions in January from the highly transmissible omicron variant, but he gave no indication he’ll deviate from allowing school districts to set their own COVID policies.
COLORADO STATE
x1071.com

Sauk Prairie teacher wins national award for eco-education program

MERRIMAC, Wis.– A lot of people think teaching is something that happens inside a classroom. But Jenna McCann knows some of the most important lessons happen outside. “It’s hard for kids, especially elementary students, to grab onto that concept of ‘Let’s save the oceans,’” McCann told News 3 Now. “But we can do something right here in our corner of the world, like growing milkweed. Because no milkweed, no monarchs.”
MERRIMAC, WI
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

 http://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy