Red Cross declares first-ever blood crisis amid Omicron surge

(CBS4) – Following the announcement by the American Red Cross that there is a national blood supply crisis, Vitalant is seeking more blood donors in Colorado. They are encouraging Coloradans to contact them and make appointments. Representatives from the blood bank told CBS4 on Tuesday that they have been forced to cancel more than 500 blood drives during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's serious. There is a national blood and platelet shortage as the blood supply faces a historic, two-year-low, including type O, the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies. Schedule now: https://t.co/Fvu1uvTmjj pic.twitter.com/KChsnOyWU3 — Vitalant (@vitalant) January 10, 2022 They sent out a tweet on Monday saying “It’s serious. There is a national blood and platelet shortage as the blood supply faces a historic, two-year-low, including type O, the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies.” In addition to visiting Vitalant’s website, you can call 877-25-VITAL if you’d like to help others and give blood. RELATED: It’s National Blood Donor Month, And Colorado Doctor Hopes More People Will ‘Give The Gift Of Life’

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO