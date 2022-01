Dubois Co. - The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is accepting nominations for the office of Supervisor, through 4 PM EST Monday, January 31, 2022. SWCD Supervisors are elected officials of Indiana government, responsible for the wise management of Indiana’s soil and water resources and the environment in which we live. Serving on the SWCD Board is a great responsibility, but also is an opportunity for a person to make a difference in their county. Any qualified person interested in serving a 3-year term may be nominated to be on the ballot.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO