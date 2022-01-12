ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

DTN Livestock Close: Northern Dressed Cattle Trade $2 Softer

By ShayLe Stewart, DTN Livestock Analyst
agfax.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into Thursday’s trade, the markets could really use a positive export report to help combat a downturn in spirit due to lousy processing speeds. Technically...

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Higher, Wheat Lower After USDA Reports

March soybeans closed up 12 3/4 cents Wednesday after USDA cut the crop estimates for Brazil and Argentina. March KC wheat closed down 13 3/4 cents and other wheats were also lower after USDA raised the U.S. ending stocks estimate a little more than expected. March corn closed down 2...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Lower Ahead of Reports

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 4 to 6 cents lower; wheat futures are 4 to 8 cents lower. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Wednesday with trade working around $6.00 nearby with pre-report position squaring likely to continue until 11 a.m. CST. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand with production off 42,000 barrels per day (bpd), with a near record stocks build of 1.552 million barrels. Basis should remain rangebound to slightly weaker in the short term with warmer midweek weather to help movement.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Higher on Strong WASDE Data

The cotton market posted new highs for the year Wednesday as USDA issued some very positive supply-demand information. The government lowered the 2021 crop some 660,000 bales to 17.62 million. The agency also cut exports, a legacy of the supply-chain crisis. However, the bottom line is domestic ending stocks were slashed 2 million bales to 3.20 million. World carryout was also lowered 720,000 bales to 85.01 million bales.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtn#Livestock#Cattle
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Reduced Slaughter Limits Potential

What was feared, came to fruition for live cattle with cash generally $2.00 lower Wednesday. Slower processing speeds leave packers less aggressive at a time when feedlots need to move cattle. Hog futures did an about face as the market corrected from the selling phase. Cattle: Lower. Futures: Lower. Live...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: All Markets Move Higher

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday Tuesday; soybean futures are 7 to 8 cents higher; wheat futures are 6 to 18 cents higher. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents higher at midday Tuesday with trade continuing to hold above $6.00 with pre-report position-squaring likely to continue. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand. Basis should remain rangebound to slightly weaker in the short term with warmer midweek weather to help movement.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Hoping to Find Support in WASDE

Heading into Wednesday, both the cattle and lean hog futures are hoping to find something supportive in the WASDE report. Tuesday, both the cattle and hog markets saw a slight uptick in slaughter from Monday. The lean hog market continues to trade very cautiously, but the cattle complex rallied upon strong boxes.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
voiceofmuscatine.com

Mandated cash trade isn’t the answer to cattle market woes

Mandated cash trade isn’t the answer to cattle market woes. The president of the Illinois Beef Association says government-mandated negotiated cash trade isn’t the way to increase the market price for cattle. Dr. Paul Walker says the current fed cattle marketing system is broken and the beef industry...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Higher, Awaits Data

The cotton market is stronger Wednesday morning, with spot March as the leader. The market has been inverted for some time, which is having the front contract trading higher than the trailing futures. It is a sign of implicit, immediate demand. Traders are also bullishly inspired by the fact the Dow and crude oil are higher Wednesday as well.
BUSINESS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Monday Blues Drive Markets Lower

It was a gloomy and lethargic day for the livestock complex as the markets closed lower and the cash market didn’t see much interest. It was a gloomy day throughout the livestock complex as the futures market had a cold demeanor about it and the livestock contracts couldn’t help but trade lower. The biggest fundamental hindrance for both the cattle and hog markets is the slow chain speeds in which packing plants are running, because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Heavy Pressure in Morning Trade

The livestock complex had a tough start to Monday’s trade as pressure abounds in the futures contracts. It’s a tough marketplace to start out the week for the livestock contracts as live cattle, feeder cattle and hog futures feel immense pressure. As Monday kickstarts trade for a new week, one of the biggest factors we need to be watching is processing speeds.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: India to Allow Imports of Pork and Pork Products

The livestock complex was a sea of red Monday as there was nothing that could overcome the bearish attitude. It was not because of demand or higher meat values, but the fact that animals are not being processed. India has agreed to import pork and pork products. Cattle: Lower. Futures:...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Recedes on Outside Markets

Cotton’s early Monday morning higher trade gave way amid falling grains, energies and the Dow Jones. In fact, at one time Monday, the Dow Jones was threatening to trade nearly 600 points lower. The outside influences of impending higher interest rates, swelling higher inflation and growing concerns over Ukraine set the stage for a nervous Monday for most markets.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Bounce After Monday’s Correction

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 3 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 1 1/4 cents, and March KC wheat is up 2 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Traders await any new export sales announcements at 8 a.m., and CONAB’s new crop estimate for Brazil corn and soybeans, likely to both be lower.
MARKETS
agfax.com

Thompson on Cotton: Expect Prices to Maintain Momentum

The year 2021 went out with a bang as cotton prices posted five consecutive weeks of higher highs. As fate would have it, the new year began in similar fashion with March futures advancing 252 points to close at 115.12 and the December contract climbing 187 points to settle at 94.52. Over the past six weeks, the price for current crop is up nearly 11 cents and new crop has run up 6.5 cents. Astoundingly, a significant portion of this rally occurred as managed funds were reducing their long position but as hoped trade short covering provided ample support.
BUSINESS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Increasing Cattle Weights Troubling

Traders had digested most of last week, leaving limited reason to move the market very much Friday. Futures closed mixed for the day and lower for the week. Hog futures came under steady pressure through much of Friday as cash weakness did not sit well with those holding long positions.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Trades Slightly Higher

The cotton market traded triple-digits higher overnight, only to retreat to slightly higher levels Monday morning. Traders see a strong U.S. dollar as a meaningful negative, and there is a supply-demand update this Wednesday as well. The CFTC released its Commitments of Traders data Friday and the news was supportive...
ECONOMY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Wheat, Soybeans Show Minor Losses; Corn Near Unchanged

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 1/2 cent per bushel, March soybeans are down 3 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 5 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain and soy markets are quiet and a bit weaker ahead of Tuesday’s CONAB estimates and Wednesday’s WASDE and USDA January report.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy