ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Disturbing new details emerge in kidnapping, rape, murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland

By Chuck Williams
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrR63_0dk8TNwr00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Disturbing new details are coming out in the murder and rape of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland of Columbus.

Jeremy Williams, 37, appeared briefly in a Russell County courtroom Wednesday morning to face three additional capital murder charges that carry the death penalty if convicted.

The new details are incredibly disturbing.

Russell County adds three additional capital murder charges against Columbus man in five-year-old’s murder

Williams spent less than 10 minutes in front of Russell County Circuit Court Judge David Johnson.

The new capital charges include murder in the course of kidnapping, rape, and sodomy. Two additional charges – producing child pornography and abuse of a corpse – provide more details.

It is also alleged in the court documents obtained by News 3 that the girl died of asphyxiation at the time she was being sexually abused.

The documents also allege that the sexual abuse was recorded in some manner.

The court documents provide the details that Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor and Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey can’t because of a gag order.

“The facts of the case are going to be a lot contained in the actual warrants,” said Chancey. “Past what’s in the warrants, we are not going to be able to say much about the details leading to those warrants, but warrants will speak for themselves what the underlying allegations are. Obviously, it troubles us the information we have found out.”

Defense attorney Chuck Floyd will continue to represent Williams on all charges.

The next step is a preliminary hearing where the state will present its evidence against Williams. That has not been scheduled.

Previous Coverage

Jan 11, 2022 Russell County adds three additional capital murder charges against Jeremy Williams in Kamarie Holland’s murder

Dec 30, 2021 Columbus woman charged in daughter’s murder, trafficking has ongoing child endangerment charge

Dec 29, 2021 Columbus mother charged with Felony Murder, Human Trafficking in daughter’s death

Dec 28, 2021 Mother arrested, charged with murder in death of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland

Dec 14, 2021 Body of missing 5-year-old found. Suspect in custody

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, VA
Russell County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Murder#Sex Abuse#Wrbl#News 3#Russell County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WRIC - ABC 8News

These are the victims of the deadly Bronx fire

Investigators are trying to determine why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city's deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
ACCIDENTS
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy