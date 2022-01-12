ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

These aren’t the same Eagles the Buccaneers beat in Week 6

By Les Bowen
Seattle Times
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are a better team than the one that lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. Still, there are plenty of reasons why the defending Super Bowl champions are 8 1/2-point favorites in Sunday’s NFC wild-card game. High among them is the fact the...

