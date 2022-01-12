ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovo expected to make a quarter of staff redundant due to energy crisis

By Tom Ambrose
The Guardian
 12 hours ago
Ovo Energy has said it will bring back customer service jobs to the UK alongside reducing headcount from the current 6,200.

Ovo Energy is moving to cut a quarter of its entire workforce in an attempt to cut costs amid the growing industry crisis.

The UK’s third-biggest supplier of gas and electricity is expected to announce the loss of 1,700 roles out of 6,200 as part of a voluntary redundancy scheme as soon as Thursday. Gas market prices last month reached an all-time high of £4.50 per therm, about nine times higher than this time last year.

Earlier this week the company said it was “embarrassed” after an email was sent out advising customers to keep their heating bills low by “having a cuddle with your pets”, eating “hearty bowls of porridge” and “doing a few star jumps”.

The redundancy scheme, first reported by Sky News, will be announced alongside a pledge to increase minimum pay across the company to £12 an hour, and to “reshore” all customer-facing jobs to the UK.

It is also understood that Ovo is to open an academy in Glasgow as well as consolidate its sites to three locations in London, Bristol and Glasgow.

Record wholesale price increases for gas and electricity have prompted the government to look into ways of mitigating the effect on the cost of living in Britain.

Campaigners fear fuel poverty could reach its highest level since records began without government intervention, warning that 6 million UK homes may be unable to pay energy bills after a further price hike in spring.

Ovo, which has about 4.5 million UK customers, was set up by Stephen Fitzpatrick in 2009 and was acquired by SSE’s retail customer base two years ago.

It is the third-biggest energy firm behind Centrica’s British Gas and E.ON Next, the brand combining customers of E.ON and npower. It is also backed by the Japanese industrial group Mitsubishi.

Ovo declined to comment.

The Independent

British Gas boss warns energy prices to remain high for two years

The boss of Britain’s biggest energy supplier has warned that soaring gas prices which are fuelling a sharp rise in the cost of living could last for as long as two years.Chris O’Shea, the chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, said the energy market “suggests that high gas prices will be here for the next 18 months to two years”.There was no reason to think that energy prices would come down “any time soon” and action must be taken to help people unable to afford their bills, he told the BBC.“When I talk to our customers and hear how...
The Independent

Devolved governments unite to demand urgent action on ‘cost of living crisis’

The UK Government is being challenged to “urgently intervene” and help households struggling with rising bills, with finance ministers from Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland uniting to demand action.Senior politicians from Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff joined forces to call for a plan to tackle what has been dubbed the “cost of living crisis”.Their plea followed a meeting with Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke.Welsh Government finance minister Rebecca Evans said households “need to see urgent action from the Treasury to help people with rising bills and living costs”.She said rising energy bills are a “particular concern at the...
The Independent

Gas grid ready for 20% hydrogen blend from next year

The gas grid will be able to deliver more hydrogen to households across Britain from next year, the trade body of network companies has said.The operators of the grid say they will have the capacity to blend 20% of the fuel into the regular gas grid, a move that could see a drop in households’ carbon emissions.“Whether it be heating our homes, powering our businesses or generating cleaner electricity, hydrogen will help drive up our energy security, while driving down our carbon emissions – and Britain’s gas grid companies are ready to get on with the job of delivering that,”...
The Independent

Energy price crisis ‘fuelled by UK dragging feet on renewables’

Britain’s energy crisis has been exacerbated by the government dragging its feet on renewables, experts have told The Independent.Households are once again facing a rise in gas and electricity bills, with another increase in the price cap expected in spring – and suggestions this could rise by as much as 50 per cent to set limits just below £2,000. The energy crisis has been sparked by soaring gas prices, which are in turn fuelling a sharp rise in the cost of living.Economists and climate policy experts said the UK could have softened the blow of the crisis with a greater focus...
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
The Independent

Executive to consider £55m scheme to help with rising energy costs

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is to bring a proposed £55 million scheme aimed at helping people heat their homes to the Northern Ireland Executive for approval on Thursday.Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill confirmed that the scheme would be considered at the Executive in a video message posted on Twitter.She said: “Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will propose a scheme to the Executive tomorrow to help 280,000 people heat their homes.“Today I met with the Utilities Regulator and Consumer Council on the need to reduce household energy costs.“People must be supported as the cost of living rises.”Deirdre Hargey told the BBC: “I...
yourmoney.com

Energy crisis could be ‘national emergency’ for older people

Experts predict that energy bills could rise by up to 50% this spring, adding about £600 to the average annual bill. The charity warns that this massive increase could trigger a national emergency for millions of older people. The charity has written to the secretaries of state for business,...
KEYT

Energy monitor blames Russia for European gas crisis

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the International Energy Agency has blamed Russia for much of Europe’s natural gas crisis. Fatih Birol said Wednesday that high prices and low storage levels largely stem from the behavior of state-owned gas supplier Gazprom. He says Gazprom could send up to a third more gas through existing pipelines. That would amount to some 10% of European daily consumption and about the amount that industry officials say would be needed to avoid a severe shortage in case of colder-than-expected weather. Russian President Vladimir Putin has underscored that Gazprom has met its obligations under long-term contracts and blamed high spot gas prices on European decisions to move toward volatile short-term market pricing.
The Guardian

Persimmon reports bumper year amid UK housing market boom

Persimmon has reported a bumper year with weekly sales up a fifth in the second half of 2021 compared with pre-pandemic levels thanks to a booming housing market driven by cheap mortgage deals and a stamp duty holiday. The UK’s biggest housebuilder by market value said in a trading update...
The Independent

Asos takes a hit from Omicron as supply chain costs soar

Online fashion giant Asos said it suffered from the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus as supply chains were squeezed and revellers stayed indoors.Sales in the four months to the end of December rose just 2% to £1.4 billion and profits took a dent as the retailer was forced to discount heavily and spend more on shipping goods to its warehouses.Rising inflation also meant Asos increased its prices in the “low to mid-single digit” range as costs to the business rose.However, these were not enough to offset the falling profits.Today we have announced robust figures in our latest financial...
The Independent

Tesco keeps on 13,000 temporary workers due to surging Omicron absences

Tesco has revealed that around 13,000 temporary Christmas staff have been kept on to help it cope with staff absences due to Covid-19 as the group increased its earnings outlook thanks to a strong festive performance.The UK’s biggest supermarket said nearly half of the 30,000 temporary staff taken on over Christmas have been hired until at least the end of January as it battles with surging staff sickness levels due to the Omicron variant.Chief executive Ken Murphy said absence levels had been higher than normal over the past six to eight weeks, but were “manageable” and well below those seen...
The Independent

Carbon border tax would reduce emissions and boost UK economy, think tank says

A carbon border tax, in which importers pay duty on goods dependent on their carbon footprint, will help reduce pollution and level up the economy, an influential think tank has said.According to the Centre for Policy Studies – a right-wing think tank which focuses on free market policies – a carbon border tax on energy intensive imports would see importers from outside of the UK "put on a level playing field with British businesses", they say this would help support the economies in many of the same areas the government wants to "level up".The tax would work as a deterrent...
The Independent

Third of people living in fear of energy bills they can’t afford

A third of UK adults expect their energy bills to increase and become unaffordable this year, a survey has revealed, putting pressure on the prime minister to protect the public from the energy crisis.Mr Johnson, alongside chancellor Rishi Sunak and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, will be reviewing ways to reduce the impact of rising energy costs, which could see bills increase by 50 per cent to almost £2,000 from April.A YouGov survey of 1,774 adults conducted on 6th and 7th January showed that 86 per cent expected their gas and electricity bills to increase in the year ahead. This rose...
The Independent

Unions, charities and green groups demand North Sea windfall tax to reduce bills

Unions, charities, think tanks and green campaign groups have urged Boris Johnson’s government to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas operators to ease the pressure on families facing rising fuel bills.Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have called for a tax on the North Sea giants’ profits in a bid to cut average household energy costs set to soar further in April.Several leading civil society organisations – including the Trade Unions Congress (TUC), Save the Children, Fuel Poverty Action, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace UK – have backed the idea, insisting ministers must take...
