Drake Celebrates The Return Of His Dave Chappelle's Show DVDs 15 Years Later

By Devon Jefferson
HipHopDX.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears Drake has been reunited with his long-lost DVD of comedian Dave Chappelle’s beloved early 2000’s sitcom. In an Instagram post on Wednesday (January 12), Drizzy jumped on his stories to give his good friend Dalton “D10” Tennant a shout out for finally returning the boxset of The Chappelle’s Show...

Primetimer

Netflix tells recruiters to avoid talking about Dave Chappelle

In a memo obtained by The Verge, Netflix urges members of its talent acquisition team to avoid discussing Chappelle after his latest special The Closer generated controversy with accusations it promoted transphobia while also generating headlines about cancel culture and comedy. “Find a way to respectfully end and move on from the topic if you’re pressed further on the topic in areas not covered in the talking points,” the memo reads. In a section titled “The Closer and employees,” Netflix encourages recruiters to state: “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused. We respect the decision of any employee who chose to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.” The memo also tells recruiters how to handle questions about the firing of B. Pagels-Minor, the pregnant Black trans employee who was let go after allegedly leaking confidential information -- which she denied. Recruiters are told to say: “We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company. We understand they may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”
TV & VIDEOS
brooklynvegan.com

Patton Oswalt releases statement after Dave Chappelle photo controversy

Dave Chappelle has continued doing shows following the controversy over his 2021 Netflix special, The Closer, which was accused of being transphobic, including a New Year's Eve date at the Seattle Center. He brought out Patton Oswalt for the set, and Oswalt posted pictures of the two of them together on his Instagram, writing, "Finished me set at Marion Oliver McCaw Hall and got a text from Dave Chappelle. Come over to the arena he’s performing in next door and do a guest set. Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius I started comedy with 34 years ago. He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real friend and a deep laugh. Can’t ask for much more."
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Patton Oswalt Responds to Backlash After Posting NYE Photo With Dave Chappelle

Patton Oswalt took to Instagram Sunday to discuss the response to a series of photos he posted of himself and Dave Chappelle. Oswalt posted the photos after Chappelle texted his old friend to come perform at his Seattle show on New Year’s Eve. “Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius that I started comedy with 34 years ago,” Oswalt captioned his photos with Chappelle. “He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real friend and a deep laugh. can’t ask for much more.”
SEATTLE, WA
TMZ.com

Dave Chappelle Performs to Packed House at Peppermint Club in L.A.

Dave Chappelle did what he does best Tuesday night ... packed the house with fans, including a bunch of celebs, who showed up on a cold L.A. night to watch Dave's stand-up. Chappelle was in great spirits as he arrived at the Peppermint Club in WeHo -- drink and cigarette in hand.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Patton Oswalt Issues Apology For NYE Picture With Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle continues to face backlash over comments he made in his Netflix special, The Closer in 2020 towards the trans community. Chappelle is no stranger to the criticism, either, but he doubled down on his stance as a TERF, which prompted calls for cancellation. None of those really worked, including a protest among Netflix employees.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvds#D10
Mic

Leaked Netflix memo urges recruiters not to mention that Dave Chappelle guy

Netflix is still struggling to handle the fallout that has come with Dave Chappelle’s most recent stand-up special, The Closer. In a leaked memo obtained by The Verge, the company has provided a guide for recruiters at the company on how to handle potential discussion around Chappelle and his show that courted controversy last fall over its transphobic material and resulted in a walkout from Netflix’s own employees.
TV & VIDEOS
