Ex-Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley made a great name for himself as an elite defender who protected the rim ever-so-well, being 7’6. Given that he is one of the Top 10 is NBA’s blockers per game, Bradley’s life hasn’t been an easy and swift as one might think since retiring in 2005. To those who are not aware, he was involved in a bicycle accident which left him paralyzed from chest down.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO