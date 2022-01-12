ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Better Than Flowers

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleValentine’s Day is about a month away, and flowers are boring, so here is a list of small,...

Cosmopolitan

20 Personalized Valentine's Day Gifts That Add an Extra Special Touch

No matter how long you've been with an S.O.—whether it's one month or 20 years—shopping for Valentine's Day presents never really gets easier. Unlike a partner's birthday or the other winter holidays, February 14 has a theme (love, in case that wasn't abundantly clear). So while slipping a pair of cute socks or a lil beanie under the tree might work in December, those kinds of gifts simply don't work as well for a romantic holiday. For this day 'o love, you wanna make your partner feel butterflies! You want them to shed a single tear because they finally realize just how much you love 'em. At the very least, you want any recipient of V-Day gifts to feel extra-special. And the easiest way to do this? Personalize everything.
collegefashion.net

The 65 Best Valentines Day Gifts to Make Her Feel Special

Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift idea? Here are 65 thoughtful gifts she actually wants. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. Valentine’s Day will be here before you know...
luxurylaunches.com

This Valentine’s Day, gift a special someone the magic of words with Montblanc Meisterstück Great Masters Calligraphy Collection

Red is the color of love. It is also the color of Montblanc Meisterstück Great Masters Calligraphy Collection of pens, making it the perfect gift this Valentine’sDay. Flowers, chocolates, and teddies are passe and admittedly lack depth. There can be no better way to celebrate love than by celebrating the art of handwriting and Montblac’s new addition to the Meisterstück Great Masters Calligraphy collection are legendary. Writing letters may be dated, but the experience is invaluable nonetheless. Write some words of love with the expert by your side.
romper.com

These Valentine's Gifts Are Just Right For Friends

When you think of Valentine’s Day, you probably picture some sort of candlelit dinner, sharing a single strand of spaghetti a la Lady and the Tramp (or is that just me?). But whether you’re partnered up or single, it’s always a good idea to show your friends some love on Feb. 14. What about Valentine’s Day gifts for friends?
hardcoregamer.com

Infernax Gives the Gift of Retro Violence This Valentine’s Day

While Berzerk Studio are arguably best known for the musical bullet hell game Just Shapes & Beats, they’ve been working on a little game called Infernax (in addition to web games past and present) since at least 2015, when it was successfully crowdfunded on Kickstarter. After all this time, though, the ultra-violent, side-scrolling action-RPG ode to NES games finally has a release date. A date when it will be able to truly show off the demonic horrors and brutal challenges it has prepared for players. And that date is…Valentine’s Day. After all, what better gift for a loved one than seeing someone’s head get crushed in?
TrendHunter.com

Practical Valentine’s Day Cards

For those looking for an unconventional but practical Valentine's Day card and gift for that someone special, Uncommon Goods has a 'Valentine's Card Bath Bar.'. The pink bath bars are handmade to look like chocolate bars. Those who receive them can break off a piece to add to a relaxing bath, and each of the bars lasts between two to five uses. Consumers can pick between two luscious scents from the peachy fizz 'Perfect Match' bar to the teaberry rhubarb 'Cutie Pie' bar.
SPY

Treat Your Partner With the 25 Best Chocolate Gifts for Valentine’s Day 2022

Chocolate is (and always will be) a staple of Valentine’s Day. It’s a day for tasteful decadence, and the right box of chocolate is a delicious way to show some love. A box of the best chocolate for Valentine’s Day is the perfect gift for a platonic friend or relative, and it also works great as a gift for your sweetheart. Of course, if you’re going all out for February 14, chocolate should probably be a supplement to a bigger gift. And, let’s not forget, chocolate is an aphrodisiac, meaning it’s the perfect starting course before heading to the bedroom...
buffalorising.com

Valentine’s Day Gift Package Includes Chocolate Making Class @ The Sweet Whisk

Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day are a month away, believe it or not. On this special holiday, dedicated to love, XO cards, flowers, and chocolate, Bookmarks & Breadsticks has teamed up with the Sweet Whisk to offer an in-person chocolate making class. The class, with tickets available in pairs, will be held at The Sweet Whisk in Chandlerville.
StyleCaster

We’re In Love With Target’s Cute (Not Cheesy!) Valentine’s Day Decorations

Just when you thought that decorating for holidays was officially over, February shows up, bringing Valentine’s Day with it. Retailers like Target started prepping for the holiday the day after Christmas, adding numerous displays of pink, red and heart decor items throughout the aisles virtually and IRL. Maybe you’re feeling festive this year and want to decorate your home to celebrate the holiday of love, but don’t love the idea of using traditional “cheesy” items. That’s where Target’s selection of Valentine’s Day decor comes in. No offense to neon pink, but it’s a bit too cliche and overplayed for our book....
digg.com

What's More Romantic Than Flowers? Lego Flowers

These Lego flowers will never wilt, and they're not gonna make anyone sneeze. The optimal Valentine's Day gift if you ask us. Sure, real flowers looks nice, but they'll be dead within the week, right? Give something that will remind your loved one off your unending love. Key Details. With...
In Style

My Hair Has Never Looked Fuller Thanks to This $9 Styling Cream

When it comes to my hair, I have one rule: all glam, all the time. Truth be told, I have longed for thick, voluminous hair for as long as I can remember. You see, I grew up in Texas, where the beauty parlor mantra was always 'The higher the hair, the closer to God.' Cute and quippy as it is, this Southern sentiment still rings true for me today and likely explains why big, bombshell hair scores points in my beauty book.
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
Allrecipes.com

I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On

I could quite happily eat scrambled eggs every day. I love them for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner — and nothing is more soothing when I'm under the weather. I take great care when scrambling eggs because I have very specific expectations. I want them soft, creamy, not at all dry, and quite possibly a bit less "done" than some people like them. My go-to method for years has been: (for two of us) 5 large eggs, 1 large yolk, salt and pepper, and a splash of cream. I cook the whisked eggs in butter, over the lowest heat possible on the stove, stirring constantly, for a very long time. But recently, I've come across a true game-changer on the scrambled eggs front. This not only ensures the soft texture I want, but it also allows me to finish the rest of the meal without too much multitasking, or cold eggs.
hunker.com

Costco's New Sauce Is One You'll Want to Keep Stocked in Your Fridge

As self-proclaimed sauce enthusiasts, we're always looking for tasty condiments to try. After all, a delicious sauce can transform a meal, regardless of its ingredients or cuisine. That's why we're excited to share that Costco is now selling Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce, a fan-favorite condiment. According to a recent Reddit...
