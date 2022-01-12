ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orpheus announces former Pussycat Doll, 'Game of Thrones' cast member monarchs

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
The Krewe of Orpheus today announced that Nicole Scherzinger and Finn Jones will be this year's celebrity monarchs.

Scherzinger currently serves as a celebrity panelist on Fox's The Masked Singer and is a former Pussycat Doll.

Jones has appeared in HBO's Game of Thrones , and played the lead in Marvel's Iron Fist series on Netflix. He also appeared in the Marvel series The Defenders and Luke Cage .

Parade founder Harry Connick Jr. will be there as well. Orpheus rolls on Lundi Gras, February 28.

New Orleans, LA
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

