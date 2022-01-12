Orpheus announces former Pussycat Doll, 'Game of Thrones' cast member monarchs

The Krewe of Orpheus today announced that Nicole Scherzinger and Finn Jones will be this year's celebrity monarchs.

Scherzinger currently serves as a celebrity panelist on Fox's The Masked Singer and is a former Pussycat Doll.

Jones has appeared in HBO's Game of Thrones , and played the lead in Marvel's Iron Fist series on Netflix. He also appeared in the Marvel series The Defenders and Luke Cage .

Parade founder Harry Connick Jr. will be there as well. Orpheus rolls on Lundi Gras, February 28.