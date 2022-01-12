ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

CDC study finds no link between COVID-19 vaccines and premature birth

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelyn Solis-Moreira
WANE 15
WANE 15
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dy2SZ_0dk8Qd3Q00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. ( StudyFinds.org ) – Although pregnant women have a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness, many are still hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine. A new study may put some fears to rest, finding that the vaccinations don’t lead to a higher risk of premature birth.

As of September 2021, just one in three pregnant women (31%) in the United States have received at least one vaccine dose. Common concerns regarding vaccination focus on the safety of the vaccine and any long-term consequences for the baby.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explored this concern, looking at any potential risks coming from getting the COVID-19 vaccine on a woman’s pregnancy . Premature birth — or deliveries taking place earlier than 37 weeks — and a condition called small-for-gestational-age both increase the risk of death and long-term disability for infants. However, the new findings confirm that COVID vaccines do not raise the risk of either problem occurring.

If you test positive on an at-home test, do you need to report it?

Researchers collected data from eight organizations in the Vaccine Safety Datalink project, examining the link between premature birth among vaccinated and unvaccinated pregnant women between the ages of 16 to 49.

The study also tracked the pregnancies of 10,064 individuals who had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose during pregnancy. Nearly the entire group (98.3%) received their vaccination during their second or third trimesters. About 1.7 percent received a COVID shot during their first trimester.

Approximately 96 percent of pregnant women received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, which include the Pfizer and Moderna injections.

Vaccinations at any point of a pregnancy don’t increase preterm births

Results show that regardless of which trimester pregnant women receive their COVID-19 vaccines or how many doses they have, there was no difference in the rate of premature births between vaccinated and unvaccinated women.

For every 100 births, there were about 6.6 premature births in vaccinated women . In contrast, there were 8.2 premature births in unvaccinated women.

Why do some think male hormone blockers treat COVID-19?

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is important for preventing severe illness in pregnant people,” says Heather Lipkind, associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at the Yale School of Medicine, in a university release . “With the increasing rates of COVID-19 in our community we are encouraging pregnant people to get vaccinated.”

Researchers published their findings in the CDC’s journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Premature Births#Covid
WISH-TV

Nonprescription drug combo 99% effective in treating COVID-19, scientists warn against self medicating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Researchers at the University of Florida released a report showing two common nonprescription drugs–when taken together–reduce coronavirus cell reproduction by 99%. The combination includes diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies. The drug compound treats symptoms such as runny nose, itchy/watery eyes and...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
prairiestatewire.com

298 Illinois patients pass away after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine

In Illinois, 298 died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The oldest person to pass away after being administered a COVID-19 vaccine was 106-years-old. The youngest was 12-years-old. Of all residents in Illinois who received a vaccine of some type, 402 died.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy