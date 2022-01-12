ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday Evening Weather Update

By David Chandley
fox5atlanta.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAll calm the next two days, with milder...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: January 12th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 26°. Winds N→NW 10-15 MPH.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 69°. Winds NW→S 10-15 MPH. Another cold night is on tab for the KLBK viewing area! A clear sky and calm winds will result in low temperatures bottoming out […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTNV

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday evening, Jan. 12

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Mild and sunny conditions turn warm and cloudy Thursday before breezy wind drops temps back to the low 60s by the weekend. Wednesday's mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 40s ahead of sunrise Thursday. Cloud cover will continue to stream in Thursday with mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected all day as highs climb back to the low mid 60s. Breezy north winds increase Friday with gusts to 25 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, 30 mph in the mountains, and 40 mph in the Colorado River Valley as clouds thin out and sunshine peeks through. Temperatures drop a bit by Saturday, with highs falling from the mid 60s Friday to the low 60s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 40s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds through the start of next week as seasonal conditions continue.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

Joshua Eckl's Wednesday Weather Update

Joshua Eckl tracks a couple of rounds of winter weather headed to the region over the next 48 hours. Mitch Keegan's Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast 1-12-22 Mitch Keegan's Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast 1-12-22 Mitch Keegan's Wednesday AM Forecast 1-12-22 Updated: 22 hours ago. Mitch Keegan's Wednesday AM Forecast 1-12-22 Joshua Eckl's Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Wednesday evening forecast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Highs in the 50s Wednesday afternoon with winds coming from the south. Tonight, lows are in the 30s, but above the freezing mark across North Alabama. Increasing cloud coverage will bring a slight chance at seeing rain for Thursday, but very isolated and light in nature.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool night tonight in the panhandle as skies clear. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. On Thursday it will be sunny and a bit warmer. We should be close to average w/highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will turn West at 10-15 mph. The sunshine lasts thru Friday w/clouds returning Saturday. The rain returns Saturday night into Sunday. Right now 1-2″ of rain looks possible. Cooler weather returns Sunday and Monday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Skies, Warmer Temperatures, And Light Rain On Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – GFS model data has been consistent over the past 30 hours, showing enough snow to expect winter storm watches to be issued sometime on Saturday morning. At this point, we are continuing to monitor data coming in. I can tell you that the Euro model has jumped on a similar track as the GFS. The Canadian model has really pulled back on snow for our region, pushing the track to the east coast. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos While it doesn’t drive our forecast,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: After Mild Thursday, Winter Storm Will Move In Friday Morning

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More WHAT WE KNOW – Greatest impact in west and southwest MN – Very little snow expected in Wisconsin – Timing: Starts Friday morning and ends Friday evening WHAT WE’RE TRACKING – Exact storm path – How much snow will fall in metro – Snow totals across southwestern MN MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After another mild day in Minnesota Thursday, a winter storm will move through the state, possibly dropping as much as a foot of snow in the southwest. There were a few flakes flying in the metro Thursday morning, according to WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor, but...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy