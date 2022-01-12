Wednesday Evening Weather Update

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Mild and sunny conditions turn warm and cloudy Thursday before breezy wind drops temps back to the low 60s by the weekend. Wednesday's mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 40s ahead of sunrise Thursday. Cloud cover will continue to stream in Thursday with mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected all day as highs climb back to the low mid 60s. Breezy north winds increase Friday with gusts to 25 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, 30 mph in the mountains, and 40 mph in the Colorado River Valley as clouds thin out and sunshine peeks through. Temperatures drop a bit by Saturday, with highs falling from the mid 60s Friday to the low 60s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 40s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds through the start of next week as seasonal conditions continue.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO